(Atlanta Journal Constitution) It's Groundhog Day for somebody on I-85 in Atlanta
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History's greatest monster
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: History's greatest monster


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...a random car fire is just Tuesday in Atlanta. There's a reason why The Walking Dead was set there. Saved money on set design.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I got you babe!

/please tell me the local DJs had that on loop
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I got you babe!

/please tell me the local DJs had that on loop


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thought this would be another viaduct collapse. Damn, are all ATL freeways Death Race 2000?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That fire on Saturday was quite the to do.  Apparently, gasoline went into the storm drains and started burning on the other side of the highway.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's what he gets for driving angry.
 
salsashark1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Drive that route nearly daily. Though not during peak hours. And not today.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

foxyshadis: Thought this would be another viaduct collapse. Damn, are all ATL freeways Death Race 2000?


Have you never been to Atlanta? 285 is just our version of NASCAR with a little bit of Top Gun mixed in. When driving on 285, just remember "too close for missiles, switching to guns" and you'll be fine. The bullet holes in other vehicles, that's just extra ventilation.
 
