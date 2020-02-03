 Skip to content
(Everett Herald)   Mad Libs: Grandson of Hamas founder, who converted to Christianity and came out as gay, accused of nose-job fraud   (heraldnet.com) divider line
Rob3Fan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've met him when he was in Canada. Didn't know who he was until afterward. Seemed like a nice guy at the time.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
30 Days in the hole ... most likely longer and not a good hole.
 
Miami-Hoosier
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: I've met him when he was in Canada. Didn't know who he was until afterward. Seemed like a nice guy at the time.


I think my Mom said the same about C Manson in the 60's.  Good ol Uncle Charlie I called him, apparently we were "Family".
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: I've met him when he was in Canada. Didn't know who he was until afterward. Seemed like a nice guy at the time.


That's what most people day about there neighbor, right after they find the bodies buried in the crawlspace.
 
Report