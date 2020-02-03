 Skip to content
(Men's Health)   Watch Dr. Pimple Popper pop more than ten nose blackheads in mere seconds. Or don't, and go do something useful for today
23
    Sick, Skin, Blackhead, Dr. Pimple Popper, Pimple, Acne vulgaris, TLC host Dr. Sandra Lee, sizable whitehead extraction, Blackhead lovers  
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am not losing any of my day drinking time to that sort of thing. THIS post? That, I'll waste, but I'm not going to click on that bullshirt...
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I am not losing any of my day drinking time to that sort of thing. THIS post? That, I'll waste, but I'm not going to click on that bullshirt...


*clinks glass of Scotch*

You said it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was sooooo tempted to click.

Then I realized that all matter is merely energy condensed into a slow vibration. Our consciousness is merely a manifestation of that energy, subjectively. There is no such thing as death. Life is only a dream and we are just imagination of ourselves. Here's Fark with the weather
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I farking love Dr Pimple Popper. I want to be her when I grow up.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I am not losing any of my day drinking time to that sort of thing. THIS post? That, I'll waste, but I'm not going to click on that bullshirt...


She is really, really hot.  But I'm not going to click on that either.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder if you can get the tool she uses to clear those out.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The entire concept of that show grosses me the fark out. Pass. I mean, you do you. (shrug)
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Her offices are just a little bit eastward, fellow Los Angeles Farkers. Here's our chance to get on the front page without a rap sheet.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I wonder if you can get the tool she uses to clear those out.


Was she able to get it?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I wonder if you can get the tool she uses to clear those out.


of course you can!  She's got a whole line of merchandise.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I wonder if you can get the tool she uses to clear those out.


https://www.amazon.com/BESTOPE-Blackh​e​ad-Remover-Comedone-Extractor/dp/B019S​VHLEY/ref=zg_bs_7792493011_1?_encoding​=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=J7MW330XGHPA6M07ZVA​4
 
Your_Huckleberry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I wonder if you can get the tool she uses to clear those out.


Could've really used that thing way back when.

That show is disgusting and addictive. But I still wonder how so many of those people let whatever ailment they have get that far.
Oh, you've got a knot the size of a softball on your arm/leg/freaking forehead. How long have you had that?
About twelve years....
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I am not losing any of my day drinking time to that sort of thing. THIS post? That, I'll waste, but I'm not going to click on that bullshirt...


Believe me, you're much better off.  My wife likes to watch that show.  Whatever you do, do NOT google Solar Comedomes.
 
JZDave
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can we get her into the Oval Office? It might resolve a lot of issues.

/I know, Drink!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This scores basically a I live with my mom. I've seen worse on my own nose and there was nothing there that couldn't be liberated by a pair of fingers. This did not require a visit to a Dr.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What the hell is wrong with people?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I wonder if you can get the tool she uses to clear those out.


At any Walgreens or CVS.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People clicking that link be like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Chaos Toadman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Your_Huckleberry: Nurglitch: I wonder if you can get the tool she uses to clear those out.

Could've really used that thing way back when.

That show is disgusting and addictive. But I still wonder how so many of those people let whatever ailment they have get that far.
Oh, you've got a knot the size of a softball on your arm/leg/freaking forehead. How long have you had that?
About twelve years....


That sweet release of 12 years of buildup though...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Nurglitch: I wonder if you can get the tool she uses to clear those out.

Was she able to get it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I wonder if you can get the tool she uses to clear those out.


I have one at home, but I have no idea where it came from. I assume it was from one of my wife's makeup sets, but it just appeared one day and I thought it was some kind of hair removal tool.

Then one day I saw something just like it on DPP on the Youtube. I tried it and realized that she was numbing the area and adding a small incision before getting to work. That's pretty important, I found.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RussianPotato: What the hell is wrong with people?


The primary audience is women. Insert a spiel about grooming rituals.
 
Report