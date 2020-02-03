 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Alabama newborn taken from mother after false positive on drug test. Question: "Why did you drug test the mother?" Hospital: [crickets chirping]   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Babies are a valuable damn thing.  You don't just go handing them out willy nilly.  People will pay a lot of money for one of them.  Besides, that woman can just go make another one.  Hand of the Free Market, and all.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Why did you drug test the mother?"

I'm sure it has nothing to do with her being a minority.*


* I am sure it has everything to do with it.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A mother immediately post pregnancy is a bizarre collection of chemistry.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Instead, her doctor said, she may have tested positive for drugs because she had eaten poppy seed bread the previous day"


Isn't that an urban legend?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

red230: "Why did you drug test the mother?"
I'm sure it has nothing to do with her being a minority.*
* I am sure it has everything to do with it.


"In many parts of the state, hospitals test mothers without their consent, and tests are often done on a case-by-case basis that the investigation said uses "criteria that virtually ensure greater scrutiny for poor women.""
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
***clicks***

Yep, shes Black.
 
semiautomagic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "Instead, her doctor said, she may have tested positive for drugs because she had eaten poppy seed bread the previous day"


Isn't that an urban legend?


No, but it depends on how much you eat, what species, and where they come from. One bagel or muffin can cause false positives for 48-60 hours after (in urinalysis).
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: red230: "Why did you drug test the mother?"
I'm sure it has nothing to do with her being a minority.*
* I am sure it has everything to do with it.

"In many parts of the state, hospitals test mothers without their consent, and tests are often done on a case-by-case basis that the investigation said uses "criteria that virtually ensure greater scrutiny for poor women.""


I just screen grabbed that to come and say ""Holy shiat"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Again... Holy shiat
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A: Because Alabama is a shiathole state.
 
Vespers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: ***clicks***

Yep, shes Black.


Brown, not black. Last name "Hernandez", spoke Spanish.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's practical value to those Seinfeld reruns, folks.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least around here, tests are done universally and without consent - as they should be.  Every mom and baby is tested, like it or not, so we can start figuring out what the fark damage you've caused this kid.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Vespers: dothemath: ***clicks***

Yep, shes Black.

Brown, not black. Last name "Hernandez", spoke Spanish.


Probably makes it even worse for her.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

semiautomagic: Marcos P: "Instead, her doctor said, she may have tested positive for drugs because she had eaten poppy seed bread the previous day"


Isn't that an urban legend?

No, but it depends on how much you eat, what species, and where they come from. One bagel or muffin can cause false positives for 48-60 hours after (in urinalysis).


Also the quicker test is the one that flags it, the longer test that takes a day to analyze everything properly has no false positives which is what happened here.
 
orbister
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "Instead, her doctor said, she may have tested positive for drugs because she had eaten poppy seed bread the previous day"


Isn't that an urban legend?


Snopes says it's true.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She's not as dark-skinned as I expected but the hospital's concerns seem justified.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vespers: dothemath: ***clicks***

Yep, shes Black.

Brown, not black. Last name "Hernandez", spoke Spanish.


They all look alike to him.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: A mother immediately post pregnancy is a bizarre collection of chemistry.


to say nothing of all the drugs the hospital pumped into her
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: ***clicks***

Yep, shes Black.



Are you blind?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Time to lawyer up.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: red230: "Why did you drug test the mother?"
I'm sure it has nothing to do with her being a minority.*
* I am sure it has everything to do with it.

"In many parts of the state, hospitals test mothers without their consent, and tests are often done on a case-by-case basis that the investigation said uses "criteria that virtually ensure greater scrutiny for poor women.""


Just to follow up on the article linked to in TFA (all info as of 2015, not sure what the situation is now): some Alabama hospitals test all newborns.  Some test mothers exhibiting "certain symptoms".  And some test mothers who never came in for prenatal care, on the assumption that those were the drug users (!).  In many cases, mothers aren't even told a drug test is being conducted.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Vespers: dothemath: ***clicks***

Yep, shes Black.

Brown, not black. Last name "Hernandez", spoke Spanish.


She's also a Latin Jazz musician
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's Alabama, Jake.  Woman's lucky they didn't just take her baby and deport her to some country she's never even visited.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

semiautomagic: Marcos P: "Instead, her doctor said, she may have tested positive for drugs because she had eaten poppy seed bread the previous day"


Isn't that an urban legend?

No, but it depends on how much you eat, what species, and where they come from. One bagel or muffin can cause false positives for 48-60 hours after (in urinalysis).


you've got to eat quite a bit, a decent lab lab knows what to look for to screen against these types of false positives..  Mostly though I think this gets used to cover up a fark up in the lab.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Man, she's going to get paid!
That should cover AT LEAST the first month's diaper bill.

/(fairly) new dad
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

orbister: Marcos P: "Instead, her doctor said, she may have tested positive for drugs because she had eaten poppy seed bread the previous day"


Isn't that an urban legend?

Snopes says it's true.


Yeah, and you can buy "unwashed" poppy seeds with the opium still on them.
https://www.burlapandbarrel.com/produ​c​ts/blue-poppy-flower-seeds
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
do they drug test moms who give birth at home with midwives ? Because that would be the route to take if you live in a state where they drug test you because you chose to have a child
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Because they can charge the insurance company $4995.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
From the picture in TFA it was a close call.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Newborn drug screening is mandated in some places- I know most hospitals in Michigan have mandated it since at least 2012, though it isn't mandated at a state level. It caused some trouble when we had a newborn come positive for MJ, and the parent had a medical MJ card. Legally, it mandates a call to CFS, even though the mother had filled the legal requirement to get it legitimately.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is a perfect case for a big fat lawsuit with no settlement. Set some goddamn precedent.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ambitwistor: Ambitwistor: red230: "Why did you drug test the mother?"
I'm sure it has nothing to do with her being a minority.*
* I am sure it has everything to do with it.

"In many parts of the state, hospitals test mothers without their consent, and tests are often done on a case-by-case basis that the investigation said uses "criteria that virtually ensure greater scrutiny for poor women.""

Just to follow up on the article linked to in TFA (all info as of 2015, not sure what the situation is now): some Alabama hospitals test all newborns.  Some test mothers exhibiting "certain symptoms".  And some test mothers who never came in for prenatal care, on the assumption that those were the drug users (!).  In many cases, mothers aren't even told a drug test is being conducted.


I thought the article said they tested the mother but not the newbie. Her Dr ordered another more in-depth test which came back negative. They farked up.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kindms: do they drug test moms who give birth at home with midwives ? Because that would be the route to take if you live in a state where they drug test you because you chose to have a child


They do, but those are easier to pass because they're multiple-choice.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcos P: Ambitwistor: red230: "Why did you drug test the mother?"
I'm sure it has nothing to do with her being a minority.*
* I am sure it has everything to do with it.

"In many parts of the state, hospitals test mothers without their consent, and tests are often done on a case-by-case basis that the investigation said uses "criteria that virtually ensure greater scrutiny for poor women.""

I just screen grabbed that to come and say ""Holy shiat"

[Fark user image image 425x237]

Again... Holy shiat


Welcome to Gilead
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

red230: "Why did you drug test the mother?"

I'm sure it has nothing to do with her being a minority.*


* I am sure it has everything to do with it.


Or, it could be that universal drug testing is becoming the standard.

https://www.everydayfamily.com/blog/m​i​ght-drug-tested-labor/

https://www.aacc.org/publications/cln​/​articles/2016/march/as-substance-abuse​-rises-hospitals-drug-test-mothers-new​borns

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/​2​015/09/alabama-chemical-endangerment-d​rug-war/
 
