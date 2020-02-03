 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   $500M California listing may be most expensive home in America. Seems pricey for not including jellyfish   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But there do appear to be limits as to what buyers will pay.  A 157-acre property known as "The Mountain" because it occupies the highest point in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles that had once been listed for $1 billion sold for just $100,000 at a foreclosure auction.

Wait, what?

/investigates:  Potential bidders may have been scared away by the $200 million in debt the empty piece of property has accumulated. Any new buyer may have been forced to absorb the money owed on the land made up of late fees and interest.
//okay
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The house's over-the-top amenities include a theater with more seats than the place that plays indie flicks, multiple swimming pools and water features, a gym that looks like it requires a membership, a library that has both floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in bookshelves, a spa with a steam room and Jacuzzi and a whole nightclub.

Glad to know a half a billion gets you more than two Billy bookcases from Ikea. Swanky!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No Jellyfish? But... but... but...

"Jellyfish Heaven is not like Japan...
Jellyfish Heaven is not like Thailand...
Jellyfish Heaven is a lot like LA..."
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
4 Acres?

🙄
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Gay?! I wish! If I were gay there'd be no problem! No, what I have is a romantic abnormality, one so unbelievable that it must be hidden from the public at all cost.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What an incredible waste of space and money.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
100,000-square-foot Bel Air home includes 18 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms

For $500MM, that property had better grant you the hereditary title of "Fresh Prince."
 
