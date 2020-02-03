 Skip to content
(My San Antonio)   Man threatens coworkers with Columbine shooting and use of chemicals to "dissolve bodies and make explosives." All because they teased him for shaving beard. Facial hair: serious business   (mysanantonio.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once grew out a mustache at the request of my wife, who wanted to see what I looked like with one.  (Narrator: "He looked like half a dirty sanchez.")  Everyone at work took to calling me "porn stache," which is fair enough.  Rather unexpectedly, I had no desire to shoot them and dissolve their bodies in lye.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't have busted his balls about those TPS reports.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm thinking of getting rid of the beard and just going back to just a bushy red mustache.
 
jchic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or...maybe don't be a dick to people when they change their appearance a bit...just a thought.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So looks like beardo was using his facial hair to hide his snowflake sensitivity problem.
 
Doktor Merkwrdiglieben
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obey the beard!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0kSu​Z​FOwFE
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: I'm thinking of getting rid of the beard and just going back to just a bushy red mustache.


Sounds like something Mike Pence would say.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jchic: Or...maybe don't be a dick to people when they change their appearance a bit...just a thought.


Yeah, that's good advice, but if you live in the real world and somebody breaks your balls about something stupid, maybe walk away. Ex-beard man is mentally ill and hopefully gets the treatment he needs.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: jchic: Or...maybe don't be a dick to people when they change their appearance a bit...just a thought.

Yeah, that's good advice, but if you live in the real world and somebody breaks your balls about something stupid, maybe walk away. Ex-beard man is mentally ill and hopefully gets the treatment he needs.


If it wasn't clear from the article this guy was a farking loon. No matter how people treated him he was still going to be a farking loon.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.. I just shaved my winter beard off into the generic "midlife dad" goatee... so I'm getting a kick...
 
Sgt Otter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lookout_we_got_a_badass_over_here.gif
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the same article : 

Case of the munchies: A 33-year-old man learned the hard way that cheesy snacks don't mask the smell of marijuana. On Jan. 6, San Antonio police initiated a traffic stop near Zarzamora Street after the vehicle failed to stop at a red light when turning. When police approached the vehicle, they could smell marijuana from inside the car, an arrest affidavit said. When officers questioned the passenger, Carmelo Deleon, he admitted he tried to hide the drugs in a Cheetos bag, the affidavit said. Deleon was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Hint : Nothing masks the smell of pot except a shower and new clothes.
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like somebody threw out a perfectly good white boy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny my wife has threatened to kill me if I ever shave off my beard
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As he was being booked into custody at the county jail Sturts asked one of the officers if he post one of his bands flyers on the bulletin board. "We're 'Gods Cock'." he said.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This man never had a full beard.

s.hdnux.comView Full Size


He might have had what is known as "shaven ass of dog" face, but he never had a beard.
Also, mug shot might explain why he works as a temp at a chemical factory in Texass. Bad news, you ain't gonna get the creme-de-la-creme...
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll bet he bought those for you. I bet those were a Christmas gift. Right? You know what I got for Christmas? Oh, it was a banner farking year at the old Sturts family. I got a carton of cigarettes. The old man grabbed me and said, "Hey, smoke up William." All right? So go home and cry to your Daddy. Don't cry here, okay?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I once grew out a mustache at the request of my wife, who wanted to see what I looked like with one.  (Narrator: "He looked like half a dirty sanchez.")  Everyone at work took to calling me "porn stache," which is fair enough.  Rather unexpectedly, I had no desire to shoot them and dissolve their bodies in lye.


Looks like we got a real virtue signaling mother Teresa over here...
 
noazark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like the breakfast club dude isn't doing so well
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He looks pretty young for 38, he should grow a beard.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I once grew out a mustache at the request of my wife, who wanted to see what I looked like with one.  (Narrator: "He looked like half a dirty sanchez.")  Everyone at work took to calling me "porn stache," which is fair enough.  Rather unexpectedly, I had no desire to shoot them and dissolve their bodies in lye.


You must be one of those zen Buddhists? Us  normal folks have a constant desire to dissolve other people in vats of caustic chemicals. It's a natural part of the human experience.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Percise1: This man never had a full beard.

[s.hdnux.com image 736x920]

He might have had what is known as "shaven ass of dog" face, but he never had a beard.
Also, mug shot might explain why he works as a temp at a chemical factory in Texass. Bad news, you ain't gonna get the creme-de-la-creme...


omg it's fat sam rockwell
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: You must be one of those zen Buddhists? Us normal folks have a constant desire to dissolve other people in vats of caustic chemicals. It's a natural part of the human experience.


Having worked in retail for many years in my lifetime, I've cultivated a healthy mental library of exotic methods of torture and disposal for some of society's dregs I've been forced to interact with, but with most co-workers there's a higher standard to be met before I start drafting their manuscript.  (Of course, there's also always that one employee everyone added to their own catalogue within the first 30 minutes of having met them.)
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Psychopusher: I once grew out a mustache at the request of my wife, who wanted to see what I looked like with one.  (Narrator: "He looked like half a dirty sanchez.")  Everyone at work took to calling me "porn stache," which is fair enough.  Rather unexpectedly, I had no desire to shoot them and dissolve their bodies in lye.

You must be one of those zen Buddhists? Us  normal folks have a constant desire to dissolve other people in vats of caustic chemicals. It's a natural part of the human experience.


Maybe he just doesn't have an internal monologue
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I once grew out a mustache at the request of my wife, who wanted to see what I looked like with one.  (Narrator: "He looked like half a dirty sanchez.")  Everyone at work took to calling me "porn stache," which is fair enough.  Rather unexpectedly, I had no desire to shoot them and dissolve their bodies in lye.


Username does not check out.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

moos: Maybe he just doesn't have an internal monologue


I do, but it's a stand-up act, and it's not nearly as funny as it thinks it is.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcos P: He looks pretty young for 38, he should grow a beard.


We've got the entire second half of our lives to look old. Why rush it?

Beards are for alcoholics and people who've lost much of the hair on the top of their head.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [Fark user image image 680x457]


Truth.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They said words to hurt his feelers and bully him. He said words back. His words were bad words though so he will be physically imprisoned. For being scary. I think this is a lesson we could all learn something from
 
gbv23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Go for it dude, we don't need more Americans on this planet
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: They said words to hurt his feelers and bully him. He said words back. His words were bad words though so he will be physically imprisoned. For being scary. I think this is a lesson we could all learn something from


Since we're blindly speculating this is how I see it going down. What 99.99% of people would consider jovial ribbing this guy thought was all of his coworkers ganging up and bullying him.
 
