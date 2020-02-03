 Skip to content
(Fast Company)   Study finds that many owners of high-status luxury cars are actually assholes. This needed a study?   (fastcompany.com) divider line
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before you start flashing the bird at passing luxury vehicles, know that not all classy car owners suck. In fact, some are quite dependable: The study also found that conscientious men and women-people who are organized, ambitious, respectable, and often high-performing-are also frequent owners of high-status cars

So, basically, assholes who buy luxury cars continue to be assholes, and non-assholes who buy luxury cars continue to not be assholes. Truly, fascinating.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ric Romero expose
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
bmwassholes vs. lexusassholes thread in 3...2...
 
zez
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
ah, it's a Finnish study. In America it would be black pickup trucks
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Again?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The plural of anecdote is not data.  All sorts of things that people just 'know' are worth scientific examination.
 
xtalman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zez: ah, it's a Finnish study. In America it would be black pickup trucks


Any pickup with after market rims and extra chrome.
 
tmyk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
mbird.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I honestly wish I could drive a peasant class car, but it makes me break out into hives.  Something about cheap upholstery.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MBooda: bmwassholes vs. lexusassholes thread in 3...2...


I knew a BMW owner who once said that she would never own a Lexus "because it's Japanese".
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Like the old joke says : What is the difference between   BMWs and a porcupine?   With a porcupine, the pricks are on the outside.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: MBooda: bmwassholes vs. lexusassholes thread in 3...2...

I knew a BMW owner who once said that she would never own a Lexus "because it's Japanese".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great. I've been wanting to buy an R107 Mercedes.
I guess I will have to decode the vin to see if it makes me an a$$hole, or conscientious.
 
hej
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One might think Farkers would get bored having the same threads on a nearly daily basis.  One would be wrong, though.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: MBooda: bmwassholes vs. lexusassholes thread in 3...2...

I knew a BMW owner who once said that she would never own a Lexus "because it's Japanese".


That used to be a common sentiment.  I remember all the hubbub when the Japanese first rolled out their premium lines.

But the reliability and cheap service costs in comparison to a Beemer?  Forgetaboutit.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I honestly wish I could drive a peasant class car, but it makes me break out into hives.  Something about cheap upholstery.


Username checks out.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A missed a key demographic:  assholes who buy non-luxury cars continue to be assholes.

There are plenty more assholes driving Fords, GMs, Toyotas, Subarus and Nissans compared to higher-end cars.  Anecdotally speaking, in one morning on a 13 mile trip to the office, I was cut off by 3 Nissans, a Toyota RAV-4, and was rear-ended (I was STOPPED at a red light) by a dickhead in an F-150. Another morning a stupid coont driving a Jeep Cherokee hit the rear quarter of my car, spun me out, and I almost farking died when I crashed into the guardrail. Where did she go? Oh, on her merry way. I didn't know who hit me until the cops showed up.

Assholeism doesn't begin or end at luxury cars.
 
chawco
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: MBooda: bmwassholes vs. lexusassholes thread in 3...2...

I knew a BMW owner who once said that she would never own a Lexus "because it's Japanese".


So she doesn't want to support a
Tyrannical empire, what's so wrong about that?

The Japanese have always wanted to conquer Korea. I bet they're planning another go any year now.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: iamskibibitz: MBooda: bmwassholes vs. lexusassholes thread in 3...2...

I knew a BMW owner who once said that she would never own a Lexus "because it's Japanese".

That used to be a common sentiment.  I remember all the hubbub when the Japanese first rolled out their premium lines.

But the reliability and cheap service costs in comparison to a Beemer?  Forgetaboutit.


Ya, no comparison. I own a loverly dark green 2007 Audi A4 Quattro 3.0 I put in long-term storage because of maintenance overhead. But for everyday driving, it's a 2004 Toyota Corolla. 80k miles, should last another decade.
 
Fissile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm old.  When I was a kid BMW was the young engineer's car.  Mercedes was old money.   New Lincolns and Cadillacs were new money.  Used Lincoln's and Cadillacs were posers and wannabes.

Today  BMW and Cadillac are like the article says.   If the study had been done in America you could ad pickups and giant SUVs to the mix.   Lincoln and Cadillac only really sell giant pimped SUVs to basketball players, rap stars and drug dealers.   Oh, Mustangs, Camaros and Challengers go without saying.

To sum up, the kind of car a person drives really does say a lot about them.
 
RoxnSox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My car is a Benz, so I'm getting a kick being a dick.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Easily half of people are assholes so studies like this are bound to have some clusters and false positives.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I drive a BMW and I'm a total jerk.  So this makes sense to me.
 
geggy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Break My Windows
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What I would love to understand is the way other cars treat you based on your car.

We used to have a Volvo S40 - always kept shiny black and looking great. It was no high end luxury car, but it was close. I'd have it over a base BMW 3-Series any day.

We also had a (at the time) 15 year old Honda Civic that was rusted and needed bodywork.

If I arrived at almost the same time as another car at a 4-way stop intersection, it was virtually guaranteed that the other driver would just go if I was in the civic and that they would wave me through if I had the Volvo.

No idea why. Anecdotal experience isn't data but I would love to see an actual dataset on something like that

Or maybe they were afraid of the damage a Volvo can shrug off.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's the difference between a BMW and a porcupine?

Porcupine has pricks on the outside
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Used to be BMW drivers were the pricks but anymore it's the Audi drivers.  And the Audi drivers seem dumber. They keep trying to get my brother-in-law to race them. It's like they've never heard of Tesla. It's not even a fair race so he quit taking them up on it.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am definitely the wrong person to ask about the point of luxury cars.  In my world, if I had enough money to buy one BMW, I would buy 3 less expensive cars.

I've driven those cars before.  Yeah, they are nice.  But seriously, for all intents and purposes, they are no better that my or my wife's 2018 Chevy.  Like I've driven 1000s of miles in a stretch in my car, and been perfectly comfortable and content.  That ride would not have been improved in any way by making the car more luxurious.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: A missed a key demographic:  assholes who buy non-luxury cars continue to be assholes.

There are plenty more assholes driving Fords, GMs, Toyotas, Subarus and Nissans compared to higher-end cars.  Anecdotally speaking, in one morning on a 13 mile trip to the office, I was cut off by 3 Nissans, a Toyota RAV-4, and was rear-ended (I was STOPPED at a red light) by a dickhead in an F-150. Another morning a stupid coont driving a Jeep Cherokee hit the rear quarter of my car, spun me out, and I almost farking died when I crashed into the guardrail. Where did she go? Oh, on her merry way. I didn't know who hit me until the cops showed up.

Assholeism doesn't begin or end at luxury cars.


That's what I think.  I never understood the whole BMW  drivers are dicks.  Maybe so - but not while driving.  Maybe if anything quicker on the accelerator.

In my town, on average it's the rednecks in big trucks who display bad behavior.

This morning some shiatheel in a Prius was speeding as fast as possible in the parking lot and almost nailed me as I was very slowly backing out of a parking space.
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was maybe 17 when I came to understand the worst asses on the road are identifiable by dealer plates with drivers that don't care about the future of the car and with the added problem of their imagining themselves professional drivers because they work for a dealer. I treat them as cautiously as drunk drivers, hate them about the same. (But drunks usually wake up sober the next day...)
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hachitori: [Fark user image 583x470]


It's funny because the official SoHum rig is a lifted white Tundra with black rims, 2-ton winch and one of those snorkel things so they can drive through creeks.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is being an asshole even something negative these days?
 
NEDM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fissile: I'm old.  When I was a kid BMW was the young engineer's car.  Mercedes was old money.   New Lincolns and Cadillacs were new money.  Used Lincoln's and Cadillacs were posers and wannabes.

Today  BMW and Cadillac are like the article says.   If the study had been done in America you could ad pickups and giant SUVs to the mix.   Lincoln and Cadillac only really sell giant pimped SUVs to basketball players, rap stars and drug dealers.   Oh, Mustangs, Camaros and Challengers go without saying.

To sum up, the kind of car a person drives really does say a lot about them.


Lincoln and Cadillac do sell sell cars still.  Not many compared to their SUVs, admittedly.  But they're still available.  The Lincoln Continental is a big plush FWD luxury barge right out of the 90s but with 2020-level comforts.  Caddy's sedans, on the other hand, are trying to compete with BMW's sedans (Euro-style sporty luxury) and aren't really successful.  Not so much because they're BAD cars (the only major knock on them was the CUE infotainment system and that got sorted 3 years ago), but because nobody really considers Cadillac cars to have equal cachet to a BMW sedan of the same size* despite being better appointed.  Which is bad news for GM, but good news for the buying public:  Cadillacs depreciate like a rock, so you can buy their sedans off-lease under factory warranty with less than 25k miles for about $20,000 less than a BMW of the same size class*, and usually much better optioned too.

/never buy a luxury car brand new
//get the same car for pennies on the dollar 2 years down the road gently used
///*: the ATS/CT4 competes with the 3-Series, the CTS/CT5 competes with the 5-Series, and the CT6 competed with the 7-Series
 
chawco
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When.im bikeing carefully but speedily on the inside of the right lane in summer,.and.someone roars pasta with 6 inches of clearance as if I wasn't there, a good chunk of the time it's a convertible.

The ultimate douche canoes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The cars an asshole might drive:
A 74 Chevy Nova, 88 Mercury Cougar, 94 Mustang, 05 Subaru WRX, 05 Acura RSX, 12 Mazda Speed 3, 18 Mazda 3.

/those were my cars.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Prince George: Used to be BMW drivers were the pricks but anymore it's the Audi drivers.  And the Audi drivers seem dumber. They keep trying to get my brother-in-law to race them. It's like they've never heard of Tesla. It's not even a fair race so he quit taking them up on it.


That has been my observation as well...at least 8 out of 10 Audi drivers seem to show the asshole tendancies. I typically find the Benz drivers to be the least problematic about being assholes on the road of the "luxury cars". It's mostly Audi drivers, rednecks teens in their jacked up trucks, and soccer moms in their Lexus SUV...
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The problem vehicle for me is usually a Dodge pickup truck. Seems a lot of the owners of these things not only know nothing about trucks but also can't drive worth a hoot. One of my friends has the same issue with Prius drivers.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I LOVE your Mercedes!"
"I LOVE your BMW!"
"I love FastCompany.com"
"I do TOO!"
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NEDM: /never buy a luxury car brand new
//get the same car for pennies on the dollar 2 years down the road gently used
///*: the ATS/CT4 competes with the 3-Series, the CTS/CT5 competes with the 5-Series, and the CT6 competed with the 7-Series


Never buy a luxury car.

The vast majority of luxury cars have horrible depreciation.  Cost of repair once out of warranty is monstrous, and they'll need a lot of repair.  Insurance tends to be higher as well.   As Scotty says, 'Endless money pits.'.  The only exception seems to be Lexus, but most people who buy BMW/Benz consider the Lexus to be nothing more than a blinged Toyota.
 
