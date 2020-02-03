 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   You'll be happy to know that your death will be an euphoric experience. Well kinda happy
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good news, Rush.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Cool. I was hoping for a happy ending.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Star?!? Well, now I doubt the existence of death, ffs!!
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Star
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No shiat. When you're dying, your pineal gland releases a f#ckload of DMT into your system and you basically trip balls.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rubbish. My heart stopped a couple of years ago. I switched off. No bright light, no euphoria, no dreams.
In fact, no passage of time until I woke up in ER with the imprints of a nurse's thumbs on my chest.
/unless this is a really lousy afterlife......
 
Shryke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's NOT "AN EUPHORIC". Godammit. Euphoric has a hard Y consonant pronunciation, thus requiring an "a".
 
blurr_grrl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Guess I have to be there ...
/at my own death to experience this
//No UK Star I am not signing up to your million-and-one popups to read one d@mn article
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Rubbish. My heart stopped a couple of years ago. I switched off. No bright light, no euphoria, no dreams.
In fact, no passage of time until I woke up in ER with the imprints of a nurse's thumbs on my chest.
/unless this is a really lousy afterlife......


Wow! You're describing the exact same experience that I had. Three times over 5 days my heart stopped. Each time it was just like a switch flipped off.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well yeah, but I don't care about everyone else, what will it be for me?
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been told that on my deathbed, I will receive total consciousness. So I've got that going for me. Which is nice.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Next step?

Next step?
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x318]
Next step?


Gently encouraged while being molested by a large number of sex crazed females. That's how I want to exit. Is that an option? Hell, I'll go right now.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm willing to accept that the dying bit at the end may be euphoric, but you'll never convince me that the process which brings me to that point is going to be pleasant.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Destructor: I've been told that on my deathbed, I will receive total consciousness. So I've got that going for me. Which is nice.


Incidentally, I watched that (bloody BRILLIANT) movie on a flight from Florida last month. There was a 5 year old sitting next to me, and I assumed it would be censored since it was an airplane.

It was not censored.

Luckily, I happened to have memorized the timing of the nude scenes back in my youth. For uh... science reasons.

/wait, what were we talking about?
//Cannonball!
///Gunga... uh... gunga la gung- Gunga Galunga.
 
Victoly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So you'll have that going for you.

Which is nice.


Which is nice.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Three words: Penultimate Bojack Episode.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
AN euphoric?
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: There was a 5 year old sitting next to me, and I assumed it would be censored since it was an airplane.


To a 5 year old, nakedness is an intellectual curiosity.

To an adolescent... Well, stay out of the splash zones.
 
ReasonedDiscourse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For whom?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh.  I don't care about euphoria, I plan to leave this world the same way I came into it: naked, bloody, screaming, and surrounded by rodeo clowns.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When I go, I hope to pass away peacefully in my sleep like my uncle did.

Not screaming in horror and going over a cliff like the other seven passengers in the van he was driving.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Based on my observation so far, no, it isn't. But ... (shrug)
 
tasteme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NicoFinn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: Rubbish. My heart stopped a couple of years ago. I switched off. No bright light, no euphoria, no dreams.
In fact, no passage of time until I woke up in ER with the imprints of a nurse's thumbs on my chest.
/unless this is a really lousy afterlife......


I've heard this too, from a student. He said if that's what dying is like, then he didn't mind doing it. Was easy.
He had another heart attack less than a year later and died in his sleep, bless him. He was a sweet man.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Given that "death" has always been defined as the cessation of metabolism, starting to rot, and all that, I'm thinking these twats have not come back from the dead, because they didn't die.
I think it depends on your circumstances and your attitude. I'd like to go like my granddad, who died in his sleep, and not like all the passengers on the bus he was driving at the time.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My dad's heart mostly stopped (his pulse was 12 when the EMTs got to him.) Claims that it was the most calm, quiet time of his life. He speaks of it with some euphoria.
 
GRCooper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Makes sense - if the leopard has its jaw around your throat, the antelope brain says "we're f*cked - might as well have an orgasm to go!"
 
