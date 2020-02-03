 Skip to content
(CNN) China accuses the US of overreacting to the Coronavirus outbreak
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark the Chinese government.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should we be Pooh Pooh'ing it like the Chinese government?

Oh bother.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kind of at the stage that whatever is gonna happen is gonna happen.

Unless farkers happen to know of a way to prevent a flu virus from spreading?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't they the ones locking people in their apartments?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chinese government is also vastly reducing their oil refinery production significantly and the Shanghai Index opened 8.7% lower today. Shiat is going badly for China and they're trying to say the sky is clear while they're getting buried in radioactive smog-snow
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we subjecting entire cities to quarantine like China?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I am.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy when there is fear, sell when there is greed. The market is becoming fearful.

But the Fed will probably lower rates, and keep printing dollars, and inflate asset prices more in order to kick the can down the road.

/Not your fiduciary
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's lucky for them that we'll never find out about the mass graves.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the joke, right?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This coronavirus is great.  It gives me a breather from my pedestrian job and dissatisfying personal life.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Aren't they the ones locking people in their apartments?


Yeah, but that doesn't mean they actually said this.

Subby, you got anything else on this?  The crappy CNN links are self-referential...there's no actual quote from anyone actually connected with the Chinese government in any way :/

/Fox sucks reliably
//CNN sucks unreliably
///not white-knighting China here, it wouldn't surprise me if they DID say it
////timeline stupidifies
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this heat map of China that I don't understand if everything is shut down why is there so much activity
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: I've seen this heat map of China that I don't understand if everything is shut down why is there so much activity


Fevers.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the bit about the CCP accusing the US of overreacting is one paragraph above Hong Kong closing their borders.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: oldfool: I've seen this heat map of China that I don't understand if everything is shut down why is there so much activity

Fevers.


Proto-molecule
 
Fr._Peter_Fitznuggly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just start calling that government ChiCom again? That would make their every action and statement instantly understandable.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like an overreaction to me too. Flu is merrily killing more people every day than coronavirus ever will. Even so, China didn't exactly help themselves by trying to cover up in the first place.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fr._Peter_Fitznuggly: Can't we just start calling that government ChiCom again? That would make their every action and statement instantly understandable.


Whenever I read Chicom or Nork, I assume that person reads a lot of Clancy novels.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which side helps the people either not get sick or get proper treatment? If neither, then ... I dunno. Maybe a nice game of chess?
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the Chinese equivalent of "Never believe anything until the Kremlin denies it"?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or here's an idea...  Maybe China UNDERreacted, and that's why this thing got out of control so fast.

Just a thought.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I'm kind of at the stage that whatever is gonna happen is gonna happen.

Unless farkers happen to know of a way to prevent a flu virus from spreading?


1. It's not a flu virus.
2. ONLY 362 deaths among 17,300 infected globally.
3. EVERY year since 2012 there have been between 12,000 and 61,000 flu deaths in the US alone.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Or here's an idea...  Maybe China UNDERreacted, and that's why this thing got out of control so fast.

Just a thought.


no.  they massively overreacted.  30 million people on quarantine over the flu?

cmon.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I'm kind of at the stage that whatever is gonna happen is gonna happen.

Unless farkers happen to know of a way to prevent a flu virus from spreading?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Should we be Pooh Pooh'ing it like the Chinese government?

Oh bother.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Fr._Peter_Fitznuggly: Can't we just start calling that government ChiCom again? That would make their every action and statement instantly understandable.

Whenever I read Chicom or Nork, I assume that person reads a lot of Clancy novels.


Whenever I read chicom, I think of an old creole man saying chicken.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Formula E has made the decision to call off next month's race in Sanya, China, over concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.

I'm not scared, frightened, or panicked but I do expect this situation to get more interestinger. Just because the flu exists and is still killing people doesn't mean that an additional unforseen burden on healthcare systems can't cause very real problems worldwide.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I saw what looked like some pictures from the new insta-hospital they built the other day.

It had bars on the windows.

BARS ON THE WINDOWS.  Of a hospital.

I'm guessing the Chinese government is crapping their collective pants right now, This business looks scary for them...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Overreacting?  They haven't seen overreaction out of this government yet.

pacforachange.comView Full Size
 
Khellendros
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People need to do the same things you should be doing during flu season - wash your hand often, stop touching your faces all the time, keep your commonly touched surfaces clean, watch your sneezes, coughs, and nose blowing, and get plenty of sleep.

But let's be real, here.  We're the country that allowed some poorly sourced YouTube videos to give us multiple measles outbreaks, allowed whooping cough to rise again, and around half of the population still has "reservations" about the flu vaccine.  Primarily based on "injecting mercury" into their bodies or "getting the flu" from the shot.  While at the same time going on a 2 month panic about a couple Ebola cases

We don't have a lot of credibility when it comes to appropriate reactions to contagious illnesses.  Fallacy of misleading vividness and confirmation bias rules us.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

drxym: Seems like an overreaction to me too. Flu is merrily killing more people every day than coronavirus ever will. Even so, China didn't exactly help themselves by trying to cover up in the first place.


Overreaction?  A very infectious disease with no vaccine as of yet (although admittedly trials should start by summer) that still has a number of unknown qualities, and the possibility of it mutating into something nastier.

I guess we should count our lucky stars you aren't in charge of WHO or any national agency that concerns this disease.

It's not about fear, it's about nipping its rather fast growth in the bud.

I wonder how many more comments on this thread are again gonna mention the utterly irrelevant point about the flu.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lycanth: Gubbo: I'm kind of at the stage that whatever is gonna happen is gonna happen.

Unless farkers happen to know of a way to prevent a flu virus from spreading?

1. It's not a flu virus.
2. ONLY 362 deaths among 17,300 infected globally.
3. EVERY year since 2012 there have been between 12,000 and 61,000 flu deaths in the US alone.


You've got to find the rate.

2016-2017 CDC Influenza numbers(Newest non-preliminary numbers)

29,220,523 infections.
38,230 deaths
0.13% mortality rate

KungFlu
17,300 infections
362 deaths
2.09% mortality rate

That's a steep difference.  To compare, if Influenza killed people at that rate there would be over 600,000 deaths.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lycanth: Gubbo: I'm kind of at the stage that whatever is gonna happen is gonna happen.

Unless farkers happen to know of a way to prevent a flu virus from spreading?

1. It's not a flu virus.
2. ONLY 362 deaths among 17,300 infected globally.
3. EVERY year since 2012 there have been between 12,000 and 61,000 flu deaths in the US alone.


That have been reported.  Every nation on earth besides China could be 100% transparent, cooperating completely, and we will still not know exactly how many in China are being buried in mass graves.  China has needed a way to control population growth for a while.  Their one child policy was terribly misguided and had bad long-term effects.  Beijing doesn't care how many die, it just eases the strains on their society, When and if this blows up in India, we might get a better idea of how virulent this is, only because India shares quite a few similarities with China.  For most of the world, access to clean water, any level of Western health care, and basic hygiene will probably keep this on the level of SARS or hantavirus, rather than flu level results.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Gubbo: I'm kind of at the stage that whatever is gonna happen is gonna happen.

Unless farkers happen to know of a way to prevent a flu virus from spreading?

[Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: lycanth: Gubbo: I'm kind of at the stage that whatever is gonna happen is gonna happen.

Unless farkers happen to know of a way to prevent a flu virus from spreading?

1. It's not a flu virus.
2. ONLY 362 deaths among 17,300 infected globally.
3. EVERY year since 2012 there have been between 12,000 and 61,000 flu deaths in the US alone.

That have been reported.  Every nation on earth besides China could be 100% transparent, cooperating completely, and we will still not know exactly how many in China are being buried in mass graves.  China has needed a way to control population growth for a while.  Their one child policy was terribly misguided and had bad long-term effects.  Beijing doesn't care how many die, it just eases the strains on their society, When and if this blows up in India, we might get a better idea of how virulent this is, only because India shares quite a few similarities with China.  For most of the world, access to clean water, any level of Western health care, and basic hygiene will probably keep this on the level of SARS or hantavirus, rather than flu level results.


You're dancing circles around a point there.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Khellendros: But let's be real, here.  We're the country


Aren't you from Greece?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: China has needed a way to control population growth for a while.  Their one child policy was terribly misguided and had bad long-term effects.


This is very wrong.  The one child policy has been gone for 7 years.  China desperately needs more people to fund its social services.  Chinese fertility rate is below the US.  It's below replacement rate.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: [Fark user image 425x425]


Assuming you use the washroom to wash your hands, the instructions on that sign are an infinite loop.
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sure, it's what we do.

On the plus side, we're not likely to have hundreds of people die from this thing here.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sxacho: Rapmaster2000: Fr._Peter_Fitznuggly: Can't we just start calling that government ChiCom again? That would make their every action and statement instantly understandable.

Whenever I read Chicom or Nork, I assume that person reads a lot of Clancy novels.

Whenever I read chicom, I think of an old creole man saying chicken.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: drxym: Seems like an overreaction to me too. Flu is merrily killing more people every day than coronavirus ever will. Even so, China didn't exactly help themselves by trying to cover up in the first place.

Overreaction?  A very infectious disease with no vaccine as of yet (although admittedly trials should start by summer) that still has a number of unknown qualities, and the possibility of it mutating into something nastier.

I guess we should count our lucky stars you aren't in charge of WHO or any national agency that concerns this disease.

It's not about fear, it's about nipping its rather fast growth in the bud.

I wonder how many more comments on this thread are again gonna mention the utterly irrelevant point about the flu.


This is China, dude. They don't answer to the FDA or indulge in bureaucracy. They see a problem, they start doing stuff.

They're already in the process of figuring out which antivirals work. The testing began a little while ago.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stop exporting infected people and we'll stop complaining.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drxym: Seems like an overreaction to me too. Flu is merrily killing more people every day than coronavirus ever will. Even so, China didn't exactly help themselves by trying to cover up in the first place.


The flu has been around for a long time.. the coronavirus is new, with much unknown about it, and has the possibility of being a really big deal, so,rather than wait around and see what happens, we are attempting to get it under control now..  with up to 20 days of being contagious before symptoms appear, we damn well better get it under control now.   You snooze, you lose...
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lycanth: Gubbo: I'm kind of at the stage that whatever is gonna happen is gonna happen.

Unless farkers happen to know of a way to prevent a flu virus from spreading?

1. It's not a flu virus.
2. ONLY 362 deaths among 17,300 infected globally.
3. EVERY year since 2012 there have been between 12,000 and 61,000 flu deaths in the US alone.


1. Correct.
2. So far. This thing hasn't come close to be contained yet, so we don't know what the mortality rate will be ultimately.
3. Also correct.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
so either
1) china/etc are massively underreporting the data
or
2) the team at Johns Hopkins with the nice stats website made some errors
or
3) the crack team of fark "experts" who assured me that this thing was "growing exponentially" were wrong.

I'd lean
3,1,2  in order of likelihood.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was introduced to this on Saturday, getting a kick.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
