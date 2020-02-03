 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Man gives his wife the ultimate Valentine's Day surprise: Coronavirus   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
698 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2020 at 3:20 PM



Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The gift that keeps on giving?

/got nuthin'
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet there's no return policy, either.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gotta step up my game- all I got my wife was a book of "Refuse Anal A Blowjob Tonight" coupons
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well at least it wasn't an STD.
 
devilskware
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't get it. It's not valentines day.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Gotta step up my game- all I got my wife was a book of "Refuse Anal A Blowjob Tonight" coupons


Your wife still has a few left over from the ones I gave her last year.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, the word for corona in Chinese is also the word for flower, so...
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was it surprise anal?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

groppet: Well at least it wasn't an STD.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Still better than "My Husband Went to China and All I Got Was This Stupid T-Shirt"
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Well....Alrighty....Then: The gift that keeps on giving?

/got nuthin'


Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nuthin' 'cause I, too, dnrtfa
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
With lime?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Gotta step up my game- all I got my wife was a book of "Refuse Anal A Blowjob Tonight" coupons


My wife didnt need to use coupons.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Valentine's Day is still 11 days away, Subby. I'm sure this was more of a Groundhog Day present.
 
