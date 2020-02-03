 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Mississippi sees its fifteenth jail inmate die in a month, officially making it a spree   (usatoday.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Prof. Frink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Die mother farkers!

Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh man they killed Jesus again :0
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wheeeee!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On Thursday, Nora Ducksworth died at the Marshall County Correctional Facility. Initial indications were that his death was due to natural causes, but the cause remains under investigation.

Maybe because he was named Nora

/Thinnk Nora's a chick name
//So Sue me.
 
Kuta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Worse than Santa Anita.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jail is the place where people are held after arrest, where they stay before trial if they aren't released on bail, and where they generally go for incarcerations of less than a year.

The word you're looking for, subby, is "prison".

They're different things.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Im trying to think of a way to die more unpleasant than inside a prison in the deep south.

I got nuthin'.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im trying to think of a way to die more unpleasant than inside a prison in the deep south.

I got nuthin'.


Turkish prison?

While googling for whether the pear of anguish was actually a real thing, I found https://allthatsinteresting.com/pear-​o​f-anguish and note that the mid-article ad is a picture of people waiting at a DMV. So I both found what I was looking for and also an answer to the previous poster's query.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Die mother farkers!

[upload.wikimedia.org image 425x172]


Hey, I really like Spree candies. Especially purple and red.
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cant we put the rednecks state under democratic management cause it seems these states are run by incompetent, racist, uneducated and corrupt motherfarkers.

Lincoln should have executed every plantation owner in the south, anyone who fought to free the south and every slave owner in the south and given their kids to northern parents. We wouldnt be here if he did that.
 
p51d007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Except for the lawsuits...just think of the money it is saving the state!
 
