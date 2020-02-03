 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Tradesmen complain that instead of being paid, they are offered to tear up carpet, lay down pipe, use their tool... I could go on all day (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
39
39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's a heck of a problem to have.
 
unyon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey, I'll take out the garbage, move furniture, or wash your car if you want to. But you're paying $125/hr, so it's probably not the best use of your money.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt you gotta use the tradesman's entrance
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pffft.  Do any kind of artistic work like woodworking, photography or graphics and see how many people want freebies that will "totally get you free exposure."

That happens a LOT.

Don't try that...word gets out quick and you get effectively blacklisted.
 
1funguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're only paying for work their husband can't do...
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll take "things that never actually happened" for $500, Alex.
 
TabASlotB
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But was the cable fixed?
 
Dr gLove
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nobody fixes the cable?
 
Cheron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Simple barter economy, a farmer gives you a chicken for payment you sell the chicken to a third party. Couldn't tradesman do that here? Don't forget HM Revenue and Customs wants some too.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Do any kind of artistic work like woodworking, photography or graphics and see how many people want freebies that will "totally get you free exposure."


"Exposure? Why would I want to work for exposure? People die of exposure! I need money to pay my rent so that doesn't happen to me!"

=Smidge=
/Second best is when they ask for a discount... on the first job
//Let's establish that you pay on time and aren't a pain in the ass to work with, then we can talk about discounts
 
Mouren
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And one above that was "no tea being offered"? Sounds like a tabloid being tabloid.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fantasy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Reality:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah. If I do 4 hours of work at $150/hour and you want me to accept sex in payment ... It had better be some pretty amazing sex.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: I'll take "things that never actually happened" for $500, Alex.



no kidding. explain to me how this makes any sense for the tradesmen.

Worker "OK we installed your new hot water heater, updated the gas valves and re-plumbed the exhaust.  Parts and labor that comes to  $1025.57"
Housewife "How about instead of me paying you enough money to hire a couple 20-something pros you take a marginally serviceable romp from 40-something, mother of three?"
Worker: So you want to pay with check...?
 
buster_v
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Also... Ew. No thanks
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Alphax: That's a heck of a problem to have.


Actually, it is a problem.  Sex doesn't have any lasting value, unlike cash.  You offer someone sex (and they accept in lieu of payment), that doesn't put dinner on the table, it doesn't cover their materials costs, it doesn't pay their rent/mortgage, or any of the other reasons why they are in the business of doing X instead of the business of doing XXX.

Especially since the reason why it's offered, I'm guessing, is because most of the time it's because the customers don't have the money to pay them for the job done.
 
NEDM
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mouren: And one above that was "no tea being offered"? Sounds like a tabloid being tabloid.


That appeared to be tied in to them being asked to do chores around the house.  "They had the nerve to ask me to take out the garbage, and they didn't even have the decency to offer me a spot of tea."
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dr gLove: Nobody fixes the cable?


Beaten by seconds, but username checks out.

/make house calls?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Im assuming it's cause probably like 80% of the people making this ''offer'' are not th kind of people you'd like to imagine in that situation.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Tear Up My Carpet
Youtube 2rbMopXpVAs
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Alphax: That's a heck of a problem to have.

Actually, it is a problem.  Sex doesn't have any lasting value, unlike cash.  You offer someone sex (and they accept in lieu of payment), that doesn't put dinner on the table, it doesn't cover their materials costs, it doesn't pay their rent/mortgage, or any of the other reasons why they are in the business of doing X instead of the business of doing XXX.

Especially since the reason why it's offered, I'm guessing, is because most of the time it's because the customers don't have the money to pay them for the job done.


I think we found Franklin Grahams Fark handle!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Do any kind of artistic work like woodworking, photography or graphics and see how many people want freebies that will "totally get you free exposure."


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I'll pay you in exposure... to STDs !"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Do any kind of artistic work like woodworking, photography or graphics and see how many people want freebies that will "totally get you free exposure."


Note: This also applies at any workplace where additional duties without additional pay are explained as "Something you can add to your résumé."

Can I pay my rent or buy groceries with copies of my résumé? FARK NO.
 
ShonenBat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cheron: Simple barter economy, a farmer gives you a chicken for payment you sell the chicken to a third party. Couldn't tradesman do that here? Don't forget HM Revenue and Customs wants some too.


There's your solution: if she'd just turn tricks she'd already have the money.
 
padraig
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: NotThatGuyAgain: Do any kind of artistic work like woodworking, photography or graphics and see how many people want freebies that will "totally get you free exposure."

Note: This also applies at any workplace where additional duties without additional pay are explained as "Something you can add to your résumé."

Can I pay my rent or buy groceries with copies of my résumé? FARK NO.


Translation: "we are paying you in incentives to resign"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I need to ho back to trade school...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: I'll take "things that never actually happened" for $500, Alex.


Oh, it happens.

My cousin's husband has a very successful business doing home remodeling (kitchens and bathrooms are his big thing, but he does basically anything). He gets 100% of his business as word-of-mouth referrals from past customers to new customers.

There are frequently occasions where housewives ask/offer sexual services. These are all relatively rich people, so it's not even offers of payment. Rather just neglected housewives who want a quick stuff from a younger, attractive guy.

The part that doesn't happen is getting a young, nubile, attractive porn star making that offer. It's frequently some average middle-aged housewives that are reasonably attractive (but not always!) that don't compare to his wife at home.
 
adj_m
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tradesmen sick of being offered quick romps by unnattractive people as payment for services.

Fixed the headline.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mouren: And one above that was "no tea being offered"?


Sounds very English.

My parents had guys doing work on their house to make a master bedroom, expanded bathroom, deck on the back, etc. My father always started the day by providing a cooler full of drinks (Coke, diet soda, Gatorade, and a big cooler jug of Arnold Palmer) for them because they were working in summer. That, and a few days he told the guys he would take care of lunch and asked them what they wanted grilled, so it was chicken, burgers, steak, etc.

My parents are retired, so they had the time to do this.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

buster_v: If I do 4 hours of work at $150/hour and you want me to accept sex in payment ... It had better be some pretty amazing sex.


It would have to be a punch card where I can come back another 10 times to work off the entire bill. I'm not settling for a once-and-done arrangement.
 
physt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
From my limited understand of British life, and please correct me if I'm wrong, the average Briton has less disposable cash for lots of things including home repair, so the offers may be related to just not having the money for the work that needs to be done. On top of that, sexual norms aren't nearly as puritanical as the U.S. so getting your end away with a boiler isn't all that uncommon.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ProTip:

Do not put pics of you working on cars/building things on Tinder/Bumble.

Well, there are upsides if you make them buy the materials beforehand. For some reason people think you have an hour to kill while oil/fluids drain....
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2rbMopXp​VAs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


The best line in the entirety of Family Guy was immediately after that scene (there are two versions):

Family Guy - Patrick Stewart's vocal cords ᴴᴰ
Youtube iDUqRX8y7Bo
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
DJ SNEAK FEAT. BEAR WHO - FIX MY SINK
Youtube cRUjg1NN9dU
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ladies,

While you might think of access to your quivering quim as priceless, it doesn't pay my bills and 51% of the world's population own one: therefore, cash is king.


/if they don't find you handsome
//they should find you handy
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: dittybopper: Alphax: That's a heck of a problem to have.

Actually, it is a problem.  Sex doesn't have any lasting value, unlike cash.  You offer someone sex (and they accept in lieu of payment), that doesn't put dinner on the table, it doesn't cover their materials costs, it doesn't pay their rent/mortgage, or any of the other reasons why they are in the business of doing X instead of the business of doing XXX.

Especially since the reason why it's offered, I'm guessing, is because most of the time it's because the customers don't have the money to pay them for the job done.

I think we found Franklin Grahams Fark handle!


That would probably have had more impact if I didn't have to Google who the fark Franklin Graham is.

And it's made even funnier by the fact that I'm areligious.   The only reason I don't call myself an atheist is because atheism has a reputation for assholerly.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

