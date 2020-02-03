 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Cock drives cock to cockfight. Cock decides not to wait for cockfight; cock kills cock en route. Cock   (pennlive.com) divider line
18
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dead cock was a dick
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news. Happened Jan 15. I saw it on Chicken Noodle Jan 22.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty funny.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lycanth: Old news. Happened Jan 15. I saw it on Chicken Noodle Jan 22.


And I submitted this story sometime around that time as well.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


Aw something something
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How someone that lackadaisical about safety made it to 50, I don't know.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think subby is trying to tell us something...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
IOWA COCKUS!!!
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Schmuck got shanked.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
penis
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
 
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
