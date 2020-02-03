 Skip to content
(WOKV Jacksonville)   St. Johns County sheriff's office warns citizens of jury duty scam. "If there was a warrant for your arrest, we're not going to call you. We're certainly not going to ask you to go get a gift card to pay for it"   (wokv.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Local law enforcement warned about these scammers back during the summer months.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know what I notice they don't do ? 

They don't mail a copy of the warrant to your mailing address... 

Which would, I think , be a pretty simple way to get people to show up to court rather than get arrested. 

Show up, holding a copy of the warrant, get on the docket, present yourself to the judge, tie things up...
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
it works because people are stupid.  it keeps working because people continue to be stupid.  it works best on people who are proud of how stupid they are.
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: it works because people are stupid.  it keeps working because people continue to be stupid.  it works best on people who are proud of how stupid they are.


Sooo, Trump supporters?
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And what do you think that it means that people believe that a cop would do that?  Call them on the phone, out of the blue ;) and demand money or that they would be imprisoned?

Do you think it is in any way related to other interactions with cops wherein, upon exhibiting anything other than 100% immediate compliance, they end up face down on the pavement with a knee in their back?
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have they ever tried calling? Seems like a weird flex.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iseetheghost: Thank You Black Jesus!: it works because people are stupid.  it keeps working because people continue to be stupid.  it works best on people who are proud of how stupid they are.

Sooo, Trump supporters?


I live in Massachusetts and there are signs up at stores telling people to think before buying Amazon and iTunes gift cards to pay the IRS or Microsoft.
 
sarajlewis83
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No legitimate entity will ask you pay something using a gift card or Green Dot card (or equivalent) over the phone. No one. Not. One.

Please, please do not fall for this scam. Please talk to your relatives, most importantly your elderly relatives, about this issue. Please help them to understand that these callers intend only to rob them.

If you receive a call and are confused, hang up and call the sheriff's office/utility office directly to inquire about the caller. That should clear up any confusion very quickly.

/CFCS, CFE
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I really wish I had no morals and didn't care about Karma.

I'd start scamming stupid people and wouldn't have to worry about my retirement fund.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sarajlewis83: No legitimate entity will ask you pay something using a gift card or Green Dot card (or equivalent) over the phone. No one. Not. One.

Please, please do not fall for this scam. Please talk to your relatives, most importantly your elderly relatives, about this issue. Please help them to understand that these callers intend only to rob them.

If you receive a call and are confused, hang up and call the sheriff's office/utility office directly to inquire about the caller. That should clear up any confusion very quickly.

/CFCS, CFE


Total BS. I've paid my taxes four years in a row now using nothing but Apple gift cards. It's so convenient.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What idiots. Everyone knows gift  cards are used for paying the IRS back taxes.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sarajlewis83: No legitimate entity will ask you pay something using a gift card or Green Dot card (or equivalent) over the phone. No one. Not. One.

Please, please do not fall for this scam. Please talk to your relatives, most importantly your elderly relatives, about this issue. Please help them to understand that these callers intend only to rob them.

If you receive a call and are confused, hang up and call the sheriff's office/utility office directly to inquire about the caller. That should clear up any confusion very quickly.

/CFCS, CFE


I dunno, for some people I can see a "Pay your court fines off!" county gift cards working out.  For that one person you know that is on a first name basis with every local cop there is - and not cause they like to hang out.

/all new, Bronson County's "Get Out Of Jail!" card
//available at any of our fine liquor or convenience stores
///buy a $500 or more gift card and receive an extra $20 on your book the next time you're in!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: I really wish I had no morals and didn't care about Karma.

I'd start scamming stupid people and wouldn't have to worry about my retirement fund.


There's no such thing as karma.

There, I solved half your dilemma. Pay me in gift cards.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You'd think calling someone to let them know there is a warrant out on them would be a great first step. Then you could even send them a letter to that effect. Or, an email.

Or we just let them fester with it so when you pull them over for some bs traffic violation you can throw the book at them and lock up the worthless criminal.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Claim you're a US Senator and would fail a voir dire since your mind is already made up and you're immune from perjury.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Humanity is dumb. Every week I hear about scams involving people having to buy gift cards for some kind law enforcement or government official. C'mon man... Are people that dumb?
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm just waiting for someone to try that one one me........I signed a waver that made it so I NEVER have to go to Jury Duty EVER!!!!!!
I'm disabled and can't sit for long periods of time because of my back injury (Signed off by my Dr.s)
So.......come get me ya "Basta*s!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's the way I'm feeling right now.....just took my meds.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: You'd think calling someone to let them know there is a warrant out on them would be a great first step. Then you could even send them a letter to that effect. Or, an email.

Or we just let them fester with it so when you pull them over for some bs traffic violation you can throw the book at them and lock up the worthless criminal.


You are looking at this all wrong...

What is more fun for cops, sitting in a boiler room calling people; or beating them senseless at a traffic stop?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iseetheghost: Thank You Black Jesus!: it works because people are stupid.  it keeps working because people continue to be stupid.  it works best on people who are proud of how stupid they are.

Sooo, Trump supporters?


1) you said it, i didn't
2) you aren't wrong
 
