(Straits Times)   TCM practitioner couple suspended after causing 3rd-degree burns, illegal insertions of surgical threads, dreadful overacting   (straitstimes.com) divider line
    Acupuncture, Complaint, Traditional Chinese medicine, Pleading, Burn, practitioners Joseph Yap Kwok Ann, Mr Yap, Madam Xia  
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Subby, why would you assume we know what TCM stands for?
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Also, too many reruns of Doctor Zhivago.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Man, I'd better be careful- I watch old movies on the TCM app every night before bed.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
TCM = Traditional Chinese Medicine = Quackery
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: Subby, why would you assume we know what TCM stands for?


Texas  Chainsaw Massacre.

Doesn't everyone know that.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: Subby, why would you assume we know what TCM stands for?


Was also confused:
d2z4nov6ck0fcb.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wasn't Looking at his Neck: Also, too many reruns of Doctor Zhivago.


Nonsense.  There is never too much Doctor Zhivago.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The TCM Practitioners Board said in a statement on Friday (Jan 31) that it had found registered practitioners Joseph Yap Kwok Ann and Xia Rong Rong guilty of professional misconduct and negligence


Two Rongs don't make a right.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


At first I though it had something to do with this.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who knew that smoking ground bat penises doesn't cure epilepsy?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: Who knew that smoking ground bat penises doesn't cure epilepsy?


Isn't a ground bat really just a mouse?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: Subby, why would you assume we know what TCM stands for?


Tacony Corona Virus?
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not enough rhino horn available, you primitive screwheads?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: Who knew that smoking ground bat penises doesn't cure epilepsy?


Everyone. You're supposed to make tea with the ground bat penises to cure epilepsy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Churro Mafia?
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's word for TCM that actually works.
It's called medicine.
The rest is a bunch of farking witch doctor bullshiat.
You farking assholes.
And stop killing the goddamned pangolins, too, motherfarkers.
Die in a corona virus epidemic cocksuckers.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dittybopper: dothemath: Who knew that smoking ground bat penises doesn't cure epilepsy?

Isn't a ground bat really just a mouse?


that's what Stephen King thinks.Ever read Night Shift? One of the stories has a basement of rats...and bats.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: Subby, why would you assume we know what TCM stands for?


I mean...it's in the first line of the article. Surely your attention span could stretch that far
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CSB, My personal struggle of the last 20 years or so:

My doctor has several degrees on his wall from prestigious schools.   He also has his Certificate of Traditional Chinese medicine on the wall.   Sometimes consider confronting him about which papers he values more.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Civilized Barbarian: Subby, why would you assume we know what TCM stands for?

I mean...it's in the first line of the article. Surely your attention span could stretch that far


My what now?
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Joseph Yap Kwok Ann and Xia Rong Rong...

Those can't be real names. If they are, then I want to yap kwok  Ann and get Xian's to show me her rong-rong.
I'll just take this seat over here and be quiet.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DjangoStonereaver: Civilized Barbarian: Subby, why would you assume we know what TCM stands for?

Was also confused:
[d2z4nov6ck0fcb.cloudfront.net image 600x750]


Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 445x223]

At first I though it had something to do with this.


This was exactly the joke I think subby was going for.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Know what they call alternative medicine and TCM when it works?

Medicine.

/kooky magic believers
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: Who knew that smoking ground bat penises doesn't cure epilepsy?


On the other hand, my dick can now find your vagina by echolocation.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My very favorite thing about Chinese "medicine" is that viagra has started showing up in powdered rhino horn so that it actually does something.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I'll do it pro Bono, which means I get the bones, I know a Chinese guy who uses em to get erections"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: dothemath: Who knew that smoking ground bat penises doesn't cure epilepsy?

Isn't a ground bat really just a mouse?


And a bat is just a sky mouse.
 
TomMalory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"moxibustion"

Learned a new word today.  Fark is so educational.  I knew of smudging body parts from my Native American friends, but never heard this term.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Goddamn it, Robert Osbourne.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://shop.tcm.com/texas-chainsaw-m​a​ssacre-the-texas-chain-saw-massacre/03​0306199696?utm_source=recommendations&​utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=recs&utm_c​ontent=widget
 
Report