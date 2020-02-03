 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Los Angeles 2)   Four injured, many more left crying, when truck full of onions overturns on freeway   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
7
    More: Sad, English-language films, Semi-trailer truck, Cabin, Truck, semi-truck, Tractor unit, Traffic, hours of lane closures  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2020 at 7:06 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it dusty in here?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when an onion isn't safely stowed on a belt.

/not even once
//How many bees?
///threes
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
another professional driver. and his family.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dakai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jumping Jesus!  What will we do without The Onion™ ?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Onions contain antioxidants and compounds that fight inflammation, decrease triglycerides and reduce cholesterol levels - all of which may lower heart disease risk. Their potent anti-inflammatory properties may also help reduce high blood pressure and protect against blood clots.

Eat onions everyday!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report