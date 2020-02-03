 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Twenty trampled to death in church. Jesus doesn't save   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, DAR ES SALAAM, Pastor Boniface Mwamposa, church service, northern Tanzania, Moshi, recent years  
Paul Hackett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trampled Under Foot-Led Zeppelin
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must have been the work of the Tanzanian Devil.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those people need Catholicism. Then they can have all that crazy occult practices but have the proper framework to keep it in. Like those Filipinos who nail themselves to crosses or the Spanish who flagellate themselves every year.

You can't let the uneducated have Pentecostalism. That's just asking for trouble.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrible. I don't even think this con man priest can be legally charged for manslaughter or incitement under Tanzanian law. Snake-oil shiathead.
 
othmar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
religion sucks
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's bull hockey. Area of effect should allow you to take half damage with the evasion skill.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 1 hour ago  

othmar: religion sucks


"Religion" doesn't exist outside of peoples minds.

People suck.

Theists suck worse than most.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Those people need Catholicism. Then they can have all that crazy occult practices but have the proper framework to keep it in. Like those Filipinos who nail themselves to crosses or the Spanish who flagellate themselves every year.

You can't let the uneducated have Pentecostalism. That's just asking for trouble.


Who else but the uneducated would follow Pentecostalism in the first place?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Those people need Catholicism. Then they can have all that crazy occult practices but have the proper framework to keep it in. Like those Filipinos who nail themselves to crosses or the Spanish who flagellate themselves every year.

You can't let the uneducated have Pentecostalism. That's just asking for trouble.

Who else but the uneducated would follow Pentecostalism in the first place?


Reformed mosh pit enthusiasts.

But I'm really just making your point for you.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes he does. He saves at Costco.

Have you SEEN the shiat he pulls to get those bagel bites? He transubstantiates into a skater dude, a Carmelite nun, Harvey Fierstein... He's a master of disguise.

The Catholics have pretty much done their part. They're tired, tapped out, and basically bored. But you born-agains haven't been paying your fair share.

Get with the program, folks. Jesus can't buy a private jet without your help.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
at the end of the article they mention how the church runs on tithes. which is odd. almost all houses of worship depend upon the faithful to tithe, which pays the bills. and gives money for charity, to feed the hungry, support good works in hospitals, orphanages and prisons; to send the faithful on missionary positions and to do good works in the community and afar. this is nothing new, this is how it works.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jesus dump stat is Charisma, he should have put more points into Dexterity
 
GreenSun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
People desperate to be saved, now they're in heaven.
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That is very sad. They should have just put the oil into a super-soaker and squirted the entire crowd.

Everyone would have gotten a little bit.
 
Grognard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Between this and that fatal church bus crash today I'm beginning to think God hates his worshippers.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Most Gods have the manners  and morals of a spoiled child."-  R. A. Heinlein
 
