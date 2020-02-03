 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   "The man angry about the public urination went to his vehicle, got a gun and began firing shots"   (al.com) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Urination, Transport, Gun, Grand Bay, guy peeing, public early Sunday morning, grand jury, urinating man  
•       •       •

544 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2020 at 7:40 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Pee shooter?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Psssh.

I got a public urination ticket in Scottsdale when my assistant principal had his dirtbag friends came in from California the day before Thanksgiving. They invited me out and the night was out of control in so many ways. Everybody is in the parking lot, pissing in a corner across from Martini Ranch. It's my turn to piss in the corner, and I hear the "trrring trrring" of the cop's bicycle (no joke) as he rides up and I zip up my business.  I was the only one who got a ticket out of the whole group.

It was frightening as hell because I thought I was going to lose my teaching certificate and my job. I show up in court in December, and the defense attorney told us, "Look, you've all been accused of the same thing (including a young woman). You can take this to court and fight it, but you're likely to lose. We have a diversion program. You pay $118 and do 15 hours community service and it's treated like a minor civil infraction of the law. Basically, it's like getting a jaywalking ticket and it won't even go on a record."

"Well, sh*t, sign me up."

So I go to my assistant principal and told him what I got. He says, "Well, student council is taking a trip to Knott's Berry Farm this month. Go as a chaperone and I'll sign the paper for you."

And it was a good group of kids. It was more a vacation than anything else. The guy who organized the trip was our SRO. I told him the whole story. I got to the part -- "I got busted for public urination." Before I could finish he said, "You were in Scottsdale, weren't you?"

"Yeah, how'd you know."

"Because Scottsdale cops have nothing better to do.

That turnaround trip to Cali and back to PHX was a LOT more than 15 hours. I dropped my letter off at the prosecutor's office and he said, "You went well and beyond what we asked for. You have more than taken care of this. I commend you."

There's no need to shoot people in the face for peeing. We're not canids.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The were out in the woods. That's crazy. Somebody was potty trained at gunpoint.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An armed society is a polite penis society
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Two men pull their dicks out and one gets shot in the face.  Happens all the time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"It's not life-threatening. He's shot in the face. He walked himself to the helicopter."

Not life threatening? Being shot in the face (aka head) is even life threatening to zombies.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you want to scare the piss out of people, that's how you scare the piss out of people.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He will forever be known as The Urinating Man.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another person exercising their 2nd amendment rights.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's just how they settle things in Alabama


johnrieber.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Alabama man
Youtube BrimMyOoEDA
 
JNowe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Peew. Peew. Peew.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That guy must have been pissed!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So the guy taking a leak was defending himself and shot the guy who yelled at him after he shot first. Makes sense really since the guy taking a leak has had more target practice apparently. Never pull a gun on a man who can write his name in the snow in perfect cursive.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fuqin' Americans
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Spray and spray.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like they're both assholes.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Urine Trouble Now.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report