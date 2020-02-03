 Skip to content
(CBS Boston) Pahk the cah in Hahvahd pond (boston.cbslocal.com)
8
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wicked pissah, Bub.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Needed to use Smaht Pahk.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Third World Problems
 
veale728
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is it common to have your city or town's drinkable water supply be the same as what is hooked up to the fire hydrants?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The "vales"?
Almost a yinzer accent.
They say vowels for valves.
And a whole pow of other stufflikeatere.
 
BikerRay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pahk the cah... https://www.youtube.com/watch?​v=85iRQd​jCzj0
 
frostus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was Krasinski driving?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bob The Nob: Needed to use Smaht Pahk.


You can't pahk that cahr there!

/Seriously that car would be T-Boned in a heart beat in Boston
 
