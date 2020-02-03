 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   So long "Mad Mike", Zevon Tips his hat to ya, while Van Owen smiles and nods   (bbc.com) divider line
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoare wasn't the basis for Roland. David Lindell used to be a mercenary and Zevon met him when Lindell was tending bar and the song conflates the Simba Rebellion and the Nigerian Civil War. If you "head out for Biafra" to "help out the Congolese" you're already in the wrong country. Plus, the mercenaries in The Congo were more about helping the Belgianese.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
danielscissorhands
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
RIP Werewolves of London
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
he was a fine musician and a snappy dresser
 
Report