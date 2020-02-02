 Skip to content
(infonews.ca)   Today's Fark ready headline: "Man in Speedo caught on video waterskiing streets of Fernie"   (infotel.ca) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you "just happened" to catch it in video

Riiiiight
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Wim Hoff method is showing up everywhere.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treat Road Rash - How to Prevent Scarring
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: And you "just happened" to catch it in video

Riiiiight


Let me believe what I want to believe.
 
crinz83
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
that looks just like the zapruder film. except for the not getting assassinated part
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Florida Man goes on vacation?
 
LuckyBastid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh, Canada...


Just kidding.  Keep being awesome!
 
powhound
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
True story. Back in the day I was on a weekend ski trip in Vermont with some friends. The night we got there we noticed that the plows had built up a pretty nice ramp at the end of the parking lot where we were staying so of course we conjured up a plan to hook a few ski poles together, attach them to the back of the Jeep and skijourne through the parking lot. The driver had to build up speed and round a corner and gun it up to the end then hit the brakes so we could scootch by, hit the ramp and catch some air. The landing sucked but it was fun. Anyways security showed up. Apparently some lady had called in saying there were kids "waterskiing" in the parking lot. He was pretty much laughing along with us but we agreed to stop.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think we have a new standard "Meanwhile, in Canada" image.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NullReferenceException: I think we have a new standard "Meanwhile, in Canada" image.


I cannot drive in snow. at all.

so this is going to be fun if I have to make a flight to Canada.
 
