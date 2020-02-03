 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Ric Romero reporting from Miami: Apparently the Super Bowl is charging unfair prices for food and drinks   (usatoday.com) divider line
2
    More: Amusing, National Football League, Sun Life Stadium, Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl, San Francisco 49ers, Miami, Kansas City Chiefs, Hamburger  
•       •       •

110 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2020 at 12:35 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Beers are $10ish at regular season NHL games in smaller markets. I imagine you could buy a small house for the price of concessions at the Super Bowl
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you are into the hype of watching "local city teams" that are really made up of tradable millionaires that you only kid yourself into thinking you know something about their lives in order to justify how much you adore them, then I don't think buying all the way into the hype and merchandise and the experience is really going to be broken by concession prices.  In fact, they've already worked out that it will be okay with you so, just support your team, you goof.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report