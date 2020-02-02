 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   Wily coyote who attacked a Chicago boy being rehabilitated and shows no signs of its old behavior, claims Acme representative   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
10
    More: Followup, Lake County, Illinois, Turtle Beach Marina, Loon Lake, Antioch, Illinois, Thirsty Turtle Brew, permanent educational setting, DNA tests, independent club  
•       •       •

202 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2020 at 10:35 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mee-meep.
 
zang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Mee-meep.


Bird seed fake train tunnel rocket strapped on back anvil motherfarker.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"shows no signs of its old behavior"

How do they test this? Do they have the boy enter its cage to see if it attacks him again?

/dnrtfa
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

evilsofa: "shows no signs of its old behavior"

How do they test this? Do they have the boy enter its cage to see if it attacks him again?

/dnrtfa


well yeah and he befriended it! of course. it's my explanation. i'm writing a book about this.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zang: Boojum2k: Mee-meep.

Bird seed fake train tunnel rocket strapped on back anvil motherfarker.


One acme anvil comin right up....
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

evilsofa: "shows no signs of its old behavior"

How do they test this? Do they have the boy enter its cage to see if it attacks him again?


Doesn't make sense to do that unless he can bring his BB gun in with him.

"it had been shot through the neck and still had a BB embedded in its chest."
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: zang: Boojum2k: Mee-meep.

Bird seed fake train tunnel rocket strapped on back anvil motherfarker.

One acme anvil comin right up....


Pfbtpfbtpfbtpfbt
 
Left Leg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
people are idiots
 
nobody11155
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've worked with both wolf hybrids and coyote hybrids, as well as full coyotes.  From my experience I would pick the wolf hybrids over anything with coyote genes.  They are just too unpredictable.  Pit bulls (in terms of human aggression) are more predictable.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size

"That's why I want to be a psychologist."
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report