(BBC)   Milan banned driving today unless you are disabled, have an electric car, or are headed to the football game   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, all but the most dangerous drivers.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thing my eyes didded to my brain: "Milo banned"

/very disappointed that the nazi douche isn't banned from yet another thing
//oh well a farker can dream
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived there in the early 60's as a child.  We would come inside from playing and blow our noses; black stuff would come out.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I lived there in the early 60's as a child.  We would come inside from playing and blow our noses; black stuff would come out.


That level of air pollution reminds me of driving through San Jose in the early 1980s.

/couldn't farking breathe, it was so awful
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Billy Bathsalt: I lived there in the early 60's as a child.  We would come inside from playing and blow our noses; black stuff would come out.

That level of air pollution reminds me of driving through San Jose in the early 1980s.

/couldn't farking breathe, it was so awful


LA wasnt so great either, swimming for a couple hours as a kid made your chest hurt...
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: gameshowhost: Billy Bathsalt: I lived there in the early 60's as a child.  We would come inside from playing and blow our noses; black stuff would come out.

That level of air pollution reminds me of driving through San Jose in the early 1980s.

/couldn't farking breathe, it was so awful

LA wasnt so great either, swimming for a couple hours as a kid made your chest hurt...


You should try to drown less
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: called it "demagogy with a green sauce".
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
never should have been driving anyway
 
Mega Steve
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
