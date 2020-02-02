 Skip to content
(NYPost)   You know what would make the coronavirus outbreak even better? A sudden outbreak of bird flu in its epicenter. Awesome   (nypost.com) divider line
    Avian influenza, World Health Organization, outbreak of the bird flu, Hunan, Transmission and infection of H5N1, Influenza, Epidemiology, South China Morning Post  
King Something
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So guess I'll just stay home in bed until spring.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Difficult for a second epidemic to get going when everyone's already on lockdown.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

groppet: So guess I'll just stay home in bed until spring.


Only if you're a human, bird, bat, or pig. Everyone else is fine.
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only we could discover how exactly diseases are being passed from birds to humans.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ehhhh, still doesn't sound scary enough. Throw some swine flu and panda rabies in there just in case.
 
redly1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Silly birbs
 
B0redd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bring on the SARS and really go for it.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
STOP EATING WIERD SHIATE!!!
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And 4500 innocent chickens are dead, that would have been delicious.
 
PunGent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Difficult for a second epidemic to get going when everyone's already on lockdown.


This version, you can get just by worrying about getting it...
 
August11
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So if the infectious radius is about six feet for the Coronavirus, and that flight of Germans from Wuhan had one person who was infected and contagious, how many people on that flight are just fine right now but infecting other people?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning due to his links to birds and bats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Ehhhh, still doesn't sound scary enough. Throw some swine flu and panda rabies in there just in case.


How about some space herpes too.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

August11: So if the infectious radius is about six feet for the Coronavirus, and that flight of Germans from Wuhan had one person who was infected and contagious, how many people on that flight are just fine right now but infecting other people?


Was it an infected African or European sparrow?
 
Trik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Massa Damnata: If only we could discover how exactly diseases are being passed from birds to humans.
[Fark user image 740x453]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: STOP EATING WIERD SHIATE!!!


Chickens?
 
probesport
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's fine.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man, this viral marketing for Doctor Who is getting out of hand!

With real viruses, yet!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: STOP EATING WIERD SHIATE!!!


No, just stop eating humans, birds, bats, or pigs. Everything else is fine.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: panda rabies


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
African Swine Fever is also hitting China hard. It's a tough time for scrofulous pig farkers.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: August11: So if the infectious radius is about six feet for the Coronavirus, and that flight of Germans from Wuhan had one person who was infected and contagious, how many people on that flight are just fine right now but infecting other people?

Was it an infected African or European sparrow?


Swallow, Radhu.
So close.
 
mdarius
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
seymourduncan.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Too bad that "Rodent" in PA said winter was over & early spring is coming. It won't kill many of the virus' that are normally killed off in the freezing cold.

So fellow Farkerz, keep passing your flu'z & colds......I'm going to act like that lil farker "Phil" is dead in his hole & he didn't see shat!!!!!
Otherwise I'm going back to bed for 6 more weeks or I run outta pot!!!!!

Been doing that for almost 30 years haven't been sick thata way at all!!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Mad_Radhu: August11: So if the infectious radius is about six feet for the Coronavirus, and that flight of Germans from Wuhan had one person who was infected and contagious, how many people on that flight are just fine right now but infecting other people?

Was it an infected African or European sparrow?

Swallow, Radhu.
So close.


shiat, I actually typed that first and changed it because I thought it was wrong.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: STOP EATING WIERD SHIATE!!!


Like haggis, escargots, frogs legs, alligator, prairie oysters, things like that?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Meh, mine didnt get greened :(

Oh well.

Current totals are 17.5K confirmed infected, 350ish dead.
 
