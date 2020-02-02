 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   How can we sleep when Tuggeranong's burning?   (bbc.com) divider line
8
bobobolinskii
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The whole country is becoming one big BarBee.

Get more shrimp.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I really dislike Midnight Oil.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

desertfool: I really dislike Midnight Oil.


Earworms, how do they work?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The headline just rolls off the tongue.
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someone summon the mystic knights....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How can I tug when my bed is burning? Rapidly. GIT UR DUNNNNNNN

/gah.
//GIT UR DUNNNNN HURRRR
 
phrawgh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: desertfool: I really dislike Midnight Oil.

Earworms, how do they work?


Let's give it baaaaack.
 
fusillade762
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In other Australia related news: Suddenly kangaroos!

Kangaroos invade Bathurst! Supercut of Kangaroo moments from 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour #B12hr
Youtube 6Rb2SOLHg9M
 
