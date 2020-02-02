 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Pope Francis continues to practice what he peaches   (nbcnews.com) divider line
24
    More: Hero, Catholic Church, Pope, Homelessness, Saint Peter, Roman Catholic Church, Rome, Pope Francis, Vatican City  
•       •       •

772 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2020 at 4:50 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Excepting rejecting the gay ambassador from France and barely moving the needle on sex abuse?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: Excepting rejecting the gay ambassador from France and barely moving the needle on sex abuse?


It's still a good thing to do.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this guy.

Naturally, this action will be controversial for many, mostly American, Catholics.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Peaches
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Peaches? Teaches?

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey, you gotta have a safe place to molest homeless kids somehow.

If they don't have anywhere to go, they won't go anywhere and tell.

/cynical about anything the church does because of their actions
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Peaches - Fuck the Pain Away
Youtube EpDmklLFXVc


He's farking the pain away?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well yeah, unlike everyone else these days, homeless people will actually sit through your evil preachments so they can get their meager portion of soup.
 
LucyBrew
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone please submit another headline with a word missing an R to complete the tifecta
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Millions of peaches
Yeah
Peaches for free
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: Excepting rejecting the gay ambassador from France and barely moving the needle on sex abuse?


Changing a 2000 year old empire takes time.

It's one man, trying to move a moutain.  'Barely' moving anything is a victory.
 
bismark189
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: Millions of peaches
Yeah
Peaches for free


Peaches come from a can,
They were out there by a man,
In a factory dowwwnntooowwnnn...
 
outtatowner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: PC LOAD LETTER: Excepting rejecting the gay ambassador from France and barely moving the needle on sex abuse?

Changing a 2000 year old empire takes time.

It's one man, trying to move a moutain.  'Barely' moving anything is a victory.


Tell it to Jesus. Or so the 2000 year old empire of man in funny outfits raping and pillaging would like you to believe; that he changed things in an instant. Lie back and think of God. It's the Catholic way.

Roman Catholicism is corrosive to humanity.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

outtatowner: GrogSmash: PC LOAD LETTER: Excepting rejecting the gay ambassador from France and barely moving the needle on sex abuse?

Changing a 2000 year old empire takes time.

It's one man, trying to move a moutain.  'Barely' moving anything is a victory.

Tell it to Jesus. Or so the 2000 year old empire of man in funny outfits raping and pillaging would like you to believe; that he changed things in an instant. Lie back and think of God. It's the Catholic way.

Roman Catholicism is corrosive to humanity.


Last I checked, he isn't the son of God.

And if I recall, Jesus was crucified for his efforts.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TurnerBrown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: PC LOAD LETTER: Excepting rejecting the gay ambassador from France and barely moving the needle on sex abuse?

Changing a 2000 year old empire takes time.

It's one man, trying to move a moutain.  'Barely' moving anything is a victory.


100 time "This".

/As a former Catholic I absolutely get the hate.

//I do like this Pope though. He at least has a clue.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Well yeah, unlike everyone else these days, homeless people will actually sit through your evil preachments so they can get their meager portion of soup.


I'd rather farking starve to death than listen to any godamn farking religioius bullshiat. in whatever terms it's couched.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hooray for the Pope being marginally less evil than the previous Pope solely and exclusively in the performative sense and only because the immediately preceding Pope was slightly worse than usual at concealing the blatant evil, I guess.

I mean, by Catholic Church standards that's legitimately progress, I suppose.

// I'm also aware that the Church sits basically dead center in the middle of the good/evil axis morality distribution of Christianity as a whole.  Problem is, that average is like an order of magnitude worse than the average for the general population so the forgiveness that earns you for all the blatant evil is somewhat minimal.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: PC LOAD LETTER: Excepting rejecting the gay ambassador from France and barely moving the needle on sex abuse?

It's still a good thing to do.


Rejecting/moving or shelter thing?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TurnerBrown: GrogSmash: PC LOAD LETTER: Excepting rejecting the gay ambassador from France and barely moving the needle on sex abuse?

Changing a 2000 year old empire takes time.

It's one man, trying to move a moutain.  'Barely' moving anything is a victory.

100 time "This".

/As a former Catholic I absolutely get the hate.

//I do like this Pope though. He at least has a clue.


He is a vast improvement on the one that came before him (thanks for Pope Benedict, conservative old-fark Archbishops, now confess to all your sins and repent by taking down all those pedophiles you let hang around before you retire and let some younger clerics who have a clue and a heart replace you).
 
LewDux
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
: so we told them "it will take time"
 
LewDux
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: TurnerBrown: GrogSmash: PC LOAD LETTER: Excepting rejecting the gay ambassador from France and barely moving the needle on sex abuse?

Changing a 2000 year old empire takes time.

It's one man, trying to move a moutain.  'Barely' moving anything is a victory.

100 time "This".

/As a former Catholic I absolutely get the hate.

//I do like this Pope though. He at least has a clue.

He is a vast improvement on the one that came before him (thanks for Pope Benedict, conservative old-fark Archbishops, now confess to all your sins and repent by taking down all those pedophiles you let hang around before you retire and let some younger clerics who have a clue and a heart replace you).


Good pope, bad pope
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report