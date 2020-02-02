 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   ♬ I wanna be, where the mer-dudes are. I wanna see, see their mer-moobs bouncin'... ♬   (slate.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, Man, Domestic violence, Gender role, Merb'y calendar, Gender, Masculinity, Violence, Gender identity  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2020 at 4:35 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And some of my relatives give me shiat for reading comics at 38.

I could be on drugs or a farking merman, GRANDMA.
 
LewDux
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Песни из мультфильмов - Я Водяной, я Водяной...
Youtube KeAph-5qSsc
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
mer-dudes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagSeven
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Everyday we stray farther from His light.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: And some of my relatives give me shiat for reading comics at 38.

I could be on drugs or a farking merman, GRANDMA.


Or both.
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: mer-dudes

[Fark user image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


You called?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Even the bronies are pointing and laughing.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report