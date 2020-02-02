 Skip to content
(PaPost)   Dumb: 2 years ago, a woman steals $100 worth of groceries. Fark: She is sentenced to between 10 months and 7 years for it. Ultrafark: She's a cancer patient with a month to live. BeyondFark: Lt. Governer personally pays the $100 back   (papost.org) divider line
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, how much should cancer patients be allowed to steal before facing equal justice under the law?

Should diabetics or lepers also get to pick and choose which laws they can ignore because of their condition?

/$100 worth groceries!  -That's even more than she stole when she was convicted of theft in 2017, and again in 2018
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This article was so poorly written it is f*cking bananas.

It's like it was written by a 14 yr old who who spent every English class Juuling or making tik toks or whatever.

It was just bad.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA: In an email, the county's Chief Clerk Jamie Wolgemuth said that any policy dealing with terminally ill inmates would be set by PrimeCare, the private company that provides medical care to the jail's inmates.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know if immediately remanding her into custody was the right move, but the article indicates that her parents had options on which day to schedule the procedure. Immediately after sentencing seems like a pretty dumb time to pick.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: So, how much should cancer patients be allowed to steal before facing equal justice under the law?

Should diabetics or lepers also get to pick and choose which laws they can ignore because of their condition?

/$100 worth groceries!  -That's even more than she stole when she was convicted of theft in 2017, and again in 2018


Considering they're dying how long will it be  a problem?
it's sort of self-correcting
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: This article was so poorly written it is f*cking bananas.

It's like it was written by a 14 yr old who who spent every English class Juuling or making tik toks or whatever.

It was just bad.


The writer of said article has absolutely no journalism skills.

FTFY LOL
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is old is new again, eh Jean Valjean?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys, first offense people in PA get a slap on the wrist and their record expunged if they pay restitution.

Sooooo, since this wasn't offered wither Weiss Market is a biatch or she is a repeat offender. Given the length as well I'm going with serial offender.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Hey guys, first offense people in PA get a slap on the wrist and their record expunged if they pay restitution.

Sooooo, since this wasn't offered wither Weiss Market is a biatch or she is a repeat offender. Given the length as well I'm going with serial offender.


Actually, I'm going to correct myself. She might have crossed felony level. Welp, sucks she had expensive taste.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Hey guys, first offense people in PA get a slap on the wrist and their record expunged if they pay restitution.

Sooooo, since this wasn't offered wither Weiss Market is a biatch or she is a repeat offender. Given the length as well I'm going with serial offender.


So now we're doing three strikes and you're out for misdemeanors?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Hey guys, first offense people in PA get a slap on the wrist and their record expunged if they pay restitution.

Sooooo, since this wasn't offered wither Weiss Market is a biatch or she is a repeat offender. Given the length as well I'm going with serial offender.


Still an idiotic sentence for petty theft, even for a habitual offender.  We're not talking about a danger to society.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The LT Governor isn't a Republican.  He's not tough on crime.
Good for him.  Dying of cancer is a biatch. Better to do it in your own bed, surrounded by family.  If she fully recovers, then put her in jail for a month.
 
mittromneysdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone knows of any funds to finance a recall campaign against this judge, link it please.
 
aba
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: What is old is new again, eh Jean Valjean?


My duty's to the law, you have no rights!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted:

Fark user imageView Full Size


New hotness:

No one gets out of here without being taken for every last penny
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Old and busted:

[Fark user image image 425x173]

New hotness:

No one gets out of here without being taken for every last penny


That's why you should carry debt. F them all
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: So, how much should cancer patients be allowed to steal before facing equal justice under the law?

Should diabetics or lepers also get to pick and choose which laws they can ignore because of their condition?

/$100 worth groceries!  -That's even more than she stole when she was convicted of theft in 2017, and again in 2018


Agreed!
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "judge" is a farking" heartless prick.

Karma gonna get this one or one of his loved ones for this.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say don't do the crime if you can't do the time. Well, she can't do the time.

Anyone want to bet this judge is a merciful, God-fearing, evilgelical Christian?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: So, how much should cancer patients be allowed to steal before facing equal justice under the law?

Should diabetics or lepers also get to pick and choose which laws they can ignore because of their condition?

/$100 worth groceries!  -That's even more than she stole when she was convicted of theft in 2017, and again in 2018


Well, since TFA said up to 22% of inmate deaths are cancer related, and cancer treatments are expensive, and even minimal care for sick inmates is expensive,

And since the crime in this case took place two years ago and she could have been on supervised release all this time and halfway done with her sentence at much less expense,

MAYBE the real question to ask here is, do you want to have to pick up the tab for retributive justice for terminal patients in misdemeanor cases; or wouldn't it be cheaper to slap an ankle monitor on her and let her pay for her own chemotherapy?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: This article was so poorly written it is f*cking bananas.

It's like it was written by a 14 yr old who who spent every English class Juuling or making tik toks or whatever.

It was just bad.


Yeah, but the woman's letter makes the author look like Harvard material in comparison.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, we established this week that it's okay to break the law if you have a good reason for doing it. She was probably hungry. Or didnt know she needed to pay.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White collar assholes steal hundreds of millions, tanking the economy and ruining hundreds of thousands of lives, and the worse they get is maybe some House Arrest.

Yup, totally fair and impartial Justice System ya'll got here. Or basically anywhere, come to think about it.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in the judicial world who behave like that judge usually have something criminal of their own pressing on their minds. The police should definitely turn that judge's house over and seize his banking accounts. Just to err on the side of caution.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Il Douchey: So, how much should cancer patients be allowed to steal before facing equal justice under the law?

Should diabetics or lepers also get to pick and choose which laws they can ignore because of their condition?

/$100 worth groceries!  -That's even more than she stole when she was convicted of theft in 2017, and again in 2018

Well, since TFA said up to 22% of inmate deaths are cancer related, and cancer treatments are expensive, and even minimal care for sick inmates is expensive,

And since the crime in this case took place two years ago and she could have been on supervised release all this time and halfway done with her sentence at much less expense,

MAYBE the real question to ask here is, do you want to have to pick up the tab for retributive justice for terminal patients in misdemeanor cases; or wouldn't it be cheaper to slap an ankle monitor on her and let her pay for her own chemotherapy?


Maybe her plan was to get arrested, and have the state pay for her cancer treatments.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another defense for Trump. His dishonesty and treachery are a sickness so he cannot be impeached.

/ which way to the Politics tab?
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Cubansaltyballs: This article was so poorly written it is f*cking bananas.

It's like it was written by a 14 yr old who who spent every English class Juuling or making tik toks or whatever.

It was just bad.

Yeah, but the woman's letter makes the author look like Harvard material in comparison.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x461]


For whatever reason I have more sympathy for the cancer patient potentially dying in the prison industrial complex than the person who is paid to write things when it comes to grammar and diction.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: So, how much should cancer patients be allowed to steal before facing equal justice under the law?

Should diabetics or lepers also get to pick and choose which laws they can ignore because of their condition?

/$100 worth groceries!  -That's even more than she stole when she was convicted of theft in 2017, and again in 2018


You know who does a whole lot of criminal shiat and gets away with it?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: FTA: In an email, the county's Chief Clerk Jamie Wolgemuth said that any policy dealing with terminally ill inmates would be set by PrimeCare, the private company that provides medical care to the jail's inmates.


[thumbs.gfycat.com image 480x368] [View Full Size image _x_]


Wait a minute.  Isn't that...against the law?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dustman81: Gyrfalcon: Il Douchey: So, how much should cancer patients be allowed to steal before facing equal justice under the law?

Should diabetics or lepers also get to pick and choose which laws they can ignore because of their condition?

/$100 worth groceries!  -That's even more than she stole when she was convicted of theft in 2017, and again in 2018

Well, since TFA said up to 22% of inmate deaths are cancer related, and cancer treatments are expensive, and even minimal care for sick inmates is expensive,

And since the crime in this case took place two years ago and she could have been on supervised release all this time and halfway done with her sentence at much less expense,

MAYBE the real question to ask here is, do you want to have to pick up the tab for retributive justice for terminal patients in misdemeanor cases; or wouldn't it be cheaper to slap an ankle monitor on her and let her pay for her own chemotherapy?

Maybe her plan was to get arrested, and have the state pay for her cancer treatments.


Well, we've solved the problem of women wanting to have their babies in the USA.  Maybe we can solve the problem of convicts wanting health care now.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DubtodaIll: cyberspacedout: Cubansaltyballs: This article was so poorly written it is f*cking bananas.

It's like it was written by a 14 yr old who who spent every English class Juuling or making tik toks or whatever.

It was just bad.

Yeah, but the woman's letter makes the author look like Harvard material in comparison.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x461]

For whatever reason I have more sympathy for the cancer patient potentially dying in the prison industrial complex than the person who is paid to write things when it comes to grammar and diction.


Yeah, and I kinda feel like a dick for posting that photo - but then again, so should the author.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well, I'm sure the judge made the right call, tough as it might have been.
*checks photos*
wait, a white chick?
WHAAARR SYMPATHY RABBLERABBLE!!!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: White collar assholes steal hundreds of millions, tanking the economy and ruining hundreds of thousands of lives, and the worse they get is maybe some House Arrest.

Yup, totally fair and impartial Justice System ya'll got here. Or basically anywhere, come to think about it.


No, mostly we elect them Senator.  Right Rick Scott?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait a second.  I've been assured by Farkers that white people don't get convicted of crimes.  Surely the article is wrong and there is no way a white girl with terminal cancer is being sent to prison over $100.
 
orbister
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus. Farking. Christ, America.

Fifty years ago you were the undisputed leaders of the free world, with unprecedented moral authority. Now the rest of us just look at you in pity and disbelief.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the private company that provides medical care to the jail's inmates.

You don't say...
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Smoking GNU: White collar assholes steal hundreds of millions, tanking the economy and ruining hundreds of thousands of lives, and the worse they get is maybe some House Arrest.

Yup, totally fair and impartial Justice System ya'll got here. Or basically anywhere, come to think about it.

No, mostly we elect them Senator.  Right Rick Scott?


*sigh*

Yeah, that too.

farking hell, how i hate this world.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is it wrong to steal a loaf of bread to feed your starving family?

Well, suppose you got a large starving family. Is it wrong to steal a truckload of bread to feed them?

And, what if your family don't like bread? They like... cigarettes?

Now, what if instead of giving them away, you sold them at a price that was practically giving them away. Would that be a crime ?
 
King Something
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Oh well, I'm sure the judge made the right call, tough as it might have been.
*checks photos*
wait, a white chick?
WHAAARR SYMPATHY RABBLERABBLE!!!


She may be white, but she is also poor. Poor enough to need to steal food in the first place, and also too poor to have one of the judge's golf buddies on retainer to be her personal lawyer.

This is America, where poor people don't count as people. She might as well be black or Hispanic for all the good her attempts to be treated with something approaching "dignity" have done for her.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wait a second.  I've been assured by Farkers that white people don't get convicted of crimes.  Surely the article is wrong and there is no way a white girl with terminal cancer is being sent to prison over $100.


What in the actual f*ck are you going on about?
 
jm105
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: The LT Governor isn't a Republican.  He's not tough on crime.
Good for him.  Dying of cancer is a biatch. Better to do it in your own bed, surrounded by family.  If she fully recovers, then put her in jail for a month.


I look forward to voting for him for governor.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

orbister: Jesus. Farking. Christ, America.

Fifty years ago you were the undisputed leaders of the free world, with unprecedented moral authority. Now the rest of us just look at you in pity and disbelief.


Well China will be running the world soon and the fanatical repression they will inflict on us all will dwarf anything the US ever did.
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Il Douchey: So, how much should cancer patients be allowed to steal before facing equal justice under the law?

Should diabetics or lepers also get to pick and choose which laws they can ignore because of their condition?

/$100 worth groceries!  -That's even more than she stole when she was convicted of theft in 2017, and again in 2018

Considering they're dying how long will it be  a problem?
it's sort of self-correcting


So what time scale gives you the free pass? In about 100 years, everyone's crimes are self correcting.

What about it you're 92? Actuary tables put you on borrowed time?
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: So, how much should presidents be allowed to steal before facing equal justice under the law?

Should senators also get to pick and choose which laws they can ignore because of their position?


Ftfy
 
wxboy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Il Douchey: So, how much should cancer patients be allowed to steal before facing equal justice under the law?

Should diabetics or lepers also get to pick and choose which laws they can ignore because of their condition?

/$100 worth groceries!  -That's even more than she stole when she was convicted of theft in 2017, and again in 2018

Considering they're dying how long will it be  a problem?
it's sort of self-correcting


I'm sure the stores will be happy to take the losses in the meantime.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ski9600: Unobtanium: FTA: In an email, the county's Chief Clerk Jamie Wolgemuth said that any policy dealing with terminally ill inmates would be set by PrimeCare, the private company that provides medical care to the jail's inmates.


[thumbs.gfycat.com image 480x368] [View Full Size image _x_]

Wait a minute.  Isn't that...against the law?


Actually yes.

There's a case running through the appeals process right now, I believe.
 
The Drawing Board
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Michael Flynn sold America out and might not get any jail time
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Probably get better medical help in the joint.

/or any medical help, for that matter
//gawd bless 'murica
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
...one might say she is a cereal thief.

(Also an homage to her spelling skills)
 
Amphipathic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*Takes 60 seconds to look up court records*
Yeah, I kinda see why the judge gave that sentence...
 
