 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   By Jove, it's time to reset old Big Ben, my dear old chap   (foxnews.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

809 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2020 at 1:45 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"3 injured"???

Pfft. That's less than the number of Americans that get injured every time Billybob cleans his Small Penis Compensation Device gun.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nothing we can do about stabbings, says the only country where they regularly happen.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
BBC reporting that the stabber was under active police surveillance.

Sounds like the police had an idea of what was going on.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What happens when you ban guns? You get stabbed.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: What happens when you ban guns? You get stabbed.


Still sounds like a better alternative.

Notice the lack of a death toll (minus the stabber himself).
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: What happens when you ban guns? You get stabbed.


I'll take 3 injured in a stabbing event over multiple killed and injured in shootings every day.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: BBC reporting that the stabber was under active police surveillance.

Sounds like the police had an idea of what was going on.


So you're saying they finally answered the question "All right, what's all this, then?!"?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NB:  The suspect was shot by police. The UK has learned something from American justice.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shot and killed. I just double-checked. Tick.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: FlyingBacon: What happens when you ban guns? You get stabbed.

Still sounds like a better alternative.

Notice the lack of a death toll (minus the stabber himself).


Stabbings still do a lot of damage. Being injured doesn't mean they just put a cool cloth on it and send the patient to bed for some rest.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only one who got shot was the suspect...
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sky News has footage of when the police interacted with the stabber.

http://news.sky.com/story/streatham-t​e​rror-attack-the-moment-armed-police-sw​ooped-on-suspect-11924891
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Mrtraveler01: FlyingBacon: What happens when you ban guns? You get stabbed.

Still sounds like a better alternative.

Notice the lack of a death toll (minus the stabber himself).

Stabbings still do a lot of damage. Being injured doesn't mean they just put a cool cloth on it and send the patient to bed for some rest.


Yes.

Keep comparing dead versus not dead

If you do it enough maybe you'll sound smart.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Sky News has footage of when the police interacted with the stabber.

http://news.sky.com/story/streatham-te​rror-attack-the-moment-armed-police-sw​ooped-on-suspect-11924891


One wonders how someone under such surveillance and observation got a weapon......
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Damn, I'm dead." "Looks like you got stabbed." "Oh, then...never mind."
 
gar1013
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Mrtraveler01: FlyingBacon: What happens when you ban guns? You get stabbed.

Still sounds like a better alternative.

Notice the lack of a death toll (minus the stabber himself).

Stabbings still do a lot of damage. Being injured doesn't mean they just put a cool cloth on it and send the patient to bed for some rest.


Well, it IS the NHS
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see that our "getting stabbed sucks, therefore guns everywhere is a superb idea" apologists have already arrived.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: BBC reporting that the stabber was under active police surveillance.

Sounds like the police had an idea of what was going on.


These days in the UK, it's probably more remarkable when anyone isn't under active police surveillance.
 
danny_kay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: "Damn, I'm dead." "Looks like you got stabbed." "Oh, then...never mind."


Except that none of the stabbed people in this case are -- you know -- actually dead.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Judas Priest - The Ripper
Youtube aAychCCuDiY
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: FlyingBacon: What happens when you ban guns? You get stabbed.

Still sounds like a better alternative.

Notice the lack of a death toll (minus the stabber himself).


Looks like you forgot this: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki​/2014_K​unming_attack
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Mrtraveler01: BBC reporting that the stabber was under active police surveillance.

Sounds like the police had an idea of what was going on.

These days in the UK, it's probably more remarkable when anyone isn't under active police surveillance.


Well if you're not doing anything wrong, who cares? Sounds like surveillance should be more aggressive since this guy was still able to stab people.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Nothing we can do about stabbings, says the only country where they regularly happen.


The Magna Carta is a curse upon that country.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bloody hell, I used to live about a minute's walk from there.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Mrtraveler01: FlyingBacon: What happens when you ban guns? You get stabbed.

Still sounds like a better alternative.

Notice the lack of a death toll (minus the stabber himself).

Looks like you forgot this: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/​2014_Kunming_attack


A group of eight gun-wielding terrorists in the same place would've gotten a 31 kill count in a matter of seconds.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Mrtraveler01: FlyingBacon: What happens when you ban guns? You get stabbed.

Still sounds like a better alternative.

Notice the lack of a death toll (minus the stabber himself).

Looks like you forgot this: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/​2014_Kunming_attack


So a coordinated attack by eight people succeeded in killing 31 victims with 4 of the attackers dead themselves. That's less than 4 people per assailant. If all eight of them had been armed with semi-automatic firearms, they'd have killed far more. Apologize more for the mass shooters.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: FlyingBacon: Mrtraveler01: FlyingBacon: What happens when you ban guns? You get stabbed.

Still sounds like a better alternative.

Notice the lack of a death toll (minus the stabber himself).

Looks like you forgot this: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/​2014_Kunming_attack

So a coordinated attack by eight people succeeded in killing 31 victims with 4 of the attackers dead themselves. That's less than 4 people per assailant. If all eight of them had been armed with semi-automatic firearms, they'd have killed far more. Apologize more for the mass shooters.


How many were injured? If someone did that in rural USA, many will die because of lack of hospitals to handle that many injuries at once.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is the knife okay?
 
LewDux
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Time Trumpet - The War on Terror
Youtube mvexwF2HLJs
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report