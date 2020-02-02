 Skip to content
(AP News)   AP now running a column on Top Ten Fake News Stories of the Week as a public service. Good on them It turns out that drinking Chlorine Dioxide to cure Wuhan plague isn't a very good idea. It WILL stop the virus by killing you   (apnews.com) divider line
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dammit.

Well, on to Plan 9.
 
I asked an A.I.
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How can I protect myself from the Coronavirus?

The best protection from the virus is to avoid all contact with dead and living animals, flies, birds, cats and other wild animals. To avoid animals, avoid areas that they frequent. You should also avoid infected animals such as dogs and cats. The CDC suggests the following steps for handling animals:

Do not allow the animal to come in contact with your body fluids, urine, saliva, feces or vomit. Never give an animal a tissue or feed it. Provide a blood sample. You should use an approved laboratory where tissue samples can be collected and examined. (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus)
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

That is less than helpful.

How is one supposed to obtain a blood sample from an animal without coming in contact with it?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shoot it and collect the blood off the wall?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

There goes my weekend.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It used to take tens of thousands of fax machines working for weeks to disseminate disinformation this widely. Now we can do it with the press of a button in moments. The future is magnificent.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let's not make this any more complicated than it needs to be.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The only way to protect yourself from the corona virus is not to drink corona beer or to fly directly into the sun.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It was ambiguously worded, but it's clear from the context that you're supposed to provide your blood sample to the animal. That can be done with a long pole and gloves.
 
I asked an A.I.
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

You could obtain blood samples for diagnostic purposes from animals without ever coming in contact with the animal. You would use one of the many kits available to animals, and create a small piece of cotton in which to connect the animal's blood vessel to a small piece of perfluorocarbon (PFC) gel. An electrical current would flow in the blood vessels and fill them with the blood sample. It would take about three hours to fill a complete blood vessel. During that time, the animal could be moved, euthanized, taken to a specific area of the farm, and from then on was being kept for diagnostic purposes. In that circumstance, no harm would be done to the animal or its corpse.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I see comrade Gabbard is doing her part to sow misinformation to create confusion and distrust in the election results.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Never give an animal a tissue? What? Just let them sneeze everywhere?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
