(Huffington Post)   Someone edited US Senate's Wikipedia page in a fairly savage way
60
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should have left it. It was an accurate revision.
 
Bluemoons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Senate Republicans voted to block witnesses from testifying

Why is this not illegal?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing to think somebody is sitting there watching that page prepared to change it back in a minute. How many other pages work that way?
 
cabbyman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wikipedia is like an encyclopedia for stupids and poors.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Senate Republicans voted to block witnesses from testifying

Why is this not illegal?


Because they make the laws.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cabbyman: Wikipedia is like an encyclopedia for stupids and poors.


You Republicans are trolling today in force huh?
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That smell? Is the GOP pissing on the Constitution.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Senate Republicans voted to block witnesses from testifying

Why is this not illegal?


Because being good, and honest, and upstanding, and brave, and having all the best intentions in the world doesn't mean fark all if you don't have power.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
John Dingell, (D-MI), the longest serving Congressperson (59 years, after succeeding his father in the seat the father held for 22 years), wanted to abolish the Senate. An increasing number of people on the left see the Senate, like the Electoral College, as an undemocratic institution as neither are based solely on population.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rozotorical: cabbyman: Wikipedia is like an encyclopedia for stupids and poors.

You Republicans are trolling today in force huh?


Citationneeded.jpg
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Next up: some teen scrawls "monica is a biatch" on bathroom stall.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Senate Republicans voted to block witnesses from testifying

Why is this not illegal?


Because The Clintons Are Above The Law™.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wikipedia isn't the place to air your opinions or emotions.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: It's amazing to think somebody is sitting there watching that page prepared to change it back in a minute. How many other pages work that way?


Probably your local HOA.

Encyclopedias are not mediums for satire so the change was inappropriate, but the curators of Wikipedia are infamously pedantic, territorial, and fanatical.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: John Dingell, (D-MI), the longest serving Congressperson (59 years, after succeeding his father in the seat the father held for 22 years), wanted to abolish the Senate. An increasing number of people on the left see the Senate, like the Electoral College, as an undemocratic institution as neither are based solely on population.


"A Republic, if you can keep it."
 
NuclearSmegma
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The edit:

The United States Senate was formerly the upper chamber of the United States Congress, which, along with the United States House of Representatives ― the lower chamber ― comprised the legislature of the United States. It died on January 31, 2020, when senators from the Republican Party refused to stand up to a corrupt autocrat calling himself the president of the United States, refusing to hear testimony that said individual blackmailed Ukraine in order to cheat in the 2020 presidential election.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Bluemoons: Senate Republicans voted to block witnesses from testifying

Why is this not illegal?

Because being good, and honest, and upstanding, and brave, and having all the best intentions in the world doesn't mean fark all if you don't have power.


"Now I will tell you the answer to my question. It is this. The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power. What pure power means you will understand presently. We are different from the oligarchies of the past in that we know what we are doing. All the others, even those who resembled ourselves, were cowards and hypocrites. The German Nazis and the Russian Communists came very close to us in their methods, but they never had the courage to recognize their own motives. They pretended, perhaps they even believed, that they had seized power unwillingly and for a limited time, and that just around the corner there lay a paradise where human beings would be free and equal. We are not like that. We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power. Now you begin to understand me."
― George Orwell, 1984
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ohhhhh sick burn!  I bet that guys twitter followers are super impressed!
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: It's amazing to think somebody is sitting there watching that page prepared to change it back in a minute. How many other pages work that way?


Base on what I see, some people are overprotective of thier pages. Even you made good changes or add more information, its remove within minutes.
 
palelizard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: John Dingell, (D-MI), the longest serving Congressperson (59 years, after succeeding his father in the seat the father held for 22 years), wanted to abolish the Senate. An increasing number of people on the left see the Senate, like the Electoral College, as an undemocratic institution as neither are based solely on population.


At this point, neither is the House. Capping the number of Reps ensures disproportionate representation of the rural states, which is supposed to be exclusive to the Senate.
 
lurkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: John Dingell, (D-MI), the longest serving Congressperson (59 years, after succeeding his father in the seat the father held for 22 years), wanted to abolish the Senate. An increasing number of people on the left see the Senate, like the Electoral College, as an undemocratic institution as neither are based solely on population.


Dingell. What a Dingell.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Wikipedia isn't the place to air your opinions or emotions.


No you should troll on fark like a good piece of bacon does!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, that'll show 'em.
That was so savage!
I can't believe someone actually went there.
I bet those Republicans feel really bad right now.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NuclearSmegma: The edit:

The United States Senate was formerly the upper chamber of the United States Congress, which, along with the United States House of Representatives ― the lower chamber ― comprised the legislature of the United States. It died on January 31, 2020, when senators from the Republican Party refused to stand up to a corrupt autocrat calling himself the president of the United States, refusing to hear testimony that said individual blackmailed Ukraine in order to cheat in the 2020 presidential election.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Got a screenshot off Twitter
 
Hachitori
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Senate Republicans voted to block witnesses from testifying

Why is this not illegal?


The House held secret hearings and did not allow the President (his attorneys)  to present witnesses and did not allow him cross examine the witnesses that did appear.  Any Republican permitted in the locked room were not permitted to speak about what they heard.

The impeachment charges began with accusations from an anonymous whistleblower who did not even claim firsthand knowledge of what he was claiming.

Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community's inspector general who has firsthand knowledge of the origins of the whistleblower complaint that led to the impeachment testified before the House but his testimony was not released to the Senate despite their request.

WHY IS THIS NOT ILLEGAL?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: It's amazing to think somebody is sitting there watching that page prepared to change it back in a minute. How many other pages work that way?


All of them.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Bluemoons: Senate Republicans voted to block witnesses from testifying

Why is this not illegal?

The House held secret hearings and did not allow the President (his attorneys)  to present witnesses and did not allow him cross examine the witnesses that did appear.  Any Republican permitted in the locked room were not permitted to speak about what they heard.

The impeachment charges began with accusations from an anonymous whistleblower who did not even claim firsthand knowledge of what he was claiming.

Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community's inspector general who has firsthand knowledge of the origins of the whistleblower complaint that led to the impeachment testified before the House but his testimony was not released to the Senate despite their request.

WHY IS THIS NOT ILLEGAL?


Because we are in a nation which has a government which is no longer for the people by the people. It is now a partisan circus filled with people who are only interested in their own agenda.
 
p51d007
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And if someone edited the U.S. House page, saying pretty much the same thing, the media would say it
was an "outrage" and demand it be locked down.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The mocking copy remained live for around one minute each time, before another user changed it back to its original version.

Well, this is certainly newsworthy.
 
silent butt deadly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Bluemoons: Senate Republicans voted to block witnesses from testifying

Why is this not illegal?

The House held secret hearings and did not allow the President (his attorneys)  to present witnesses and did not allow him cross examine the witnesses that did appear.  Any Republican permitted in the locked room were not permitted to speak about what they heard.

The impeachment charges began with accusations from an anonymous whistleblower who did not even claim firsthand knowledge of what he was claiming.

Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community's inspector general who has firsthand knowledge of the origins of the whistleblower complaint that led to the impeachment testified before the House but his testimony was not released to the Senate despite their request.

WHY IS THIS NOT ILLEGAL?


Which of the traitorous Faux News talking heads are you?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Brutal. If our US Senators ever discover this "slam", they might give it a good chuckle before continuing to line their pockets and acquit Trump on Wednesday.
/Wikipedia is trash
//no one's feelings are hurt by this
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Wikipedia isn't the place to air your opinions or emotions.


Everything but the hard sciences pages on Wiki are totally devoid of subjectivity!

I assume you're going to inform all the sped-itors that their pro-laissez-faire opinions have no place in Wiki.
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wish they would abolish the 17th amendment, which would be a big start to putting the way our government works, back the way the founders envisioned.
The people, have a voice in government, the U.S. House.  The states, until the passage of the 17th amendment, had a voice, called the U.S. Senate.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Senate Republicans voted to block witnesses from testifying

Why is this not illegal?


If you truly do not understand this, please do not vote.  Get some books from your local library, do some research. Read the Federalist Papers.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Bluemoons: Senate Republicans voted to block witnesses from testifying

Why is this not illegal?

The House held secret hearings and did not allow the President (his attorneys)  to present witnesses and did not allow him cross examine the witnesses that did appear.  Any Republican permitted in the locked room were not permitted to speak about what they heard.

The impeachment charges began with accusations from an anonymous whistleblower who did not even claim firsthand knowledge of what he was claiming.

Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community's inspector general who has firsthand knowledge of the origins of the whistleblower complaint that led to the impeachment testified before the House but his testimony was not released to the Senate despite their request.

WHY IS THIS NOT ILLEGAL?


Because that's how all grand juries and prosecutor's offices work...they try to see if there is a case before sending it off to trial.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Senate Republicans voted to block witnesses from testifying

Why is this not illegal?


In short because the founders didnt foresee that some people would be so stupid to elect so corrupt politicians that they would protect a treasonous wannabe dictator.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
By all means, keep calling Trump a dictator and an autocrat.  It's an easy way to tell at a glance if someone is a glue-huffing moron.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: It's amazing to think somebody is sitting there watching that page prepared to change it back in a minute. How many other pages work that way?


I suspect it's an email or text alert, and they've squirreled away the "right" text so it's a simply cut/paste.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
S: "I'm not going to impeach the president because that's not my job, that's the job of the people."
P: "Umm, the law explicitly gives you the power to impeach."
S: "No no, I mean to say that I believe that what the president did was wrong, but not to the level that I believe that impeachment is necessary.  The people can decide his fate during the next election."
P: "Umm, he was unlawfully manipulating that election you keep talking about."
S: "Why do you hate America?"

Yeah, if the president decides to push the bounds even further, we need only look back to this moment as being the green light to his activities.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wikipedia edits are newsworthy now?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Senate Republicans voted to block witnesses from testifying

Why is this not illegal?


The House Impeachment hearings act as the discovery process in a criminal trial.  Witnesses are called, testify, depositions given, etc.  When it goes to the Senate for trial, those witnesses and testimony are presented.

The real question should be why there would be a desire to call any witness that wasn't called during the House hearings.  Given that the Democrats started trying to impeach Trump the day he was elected, calling new witnesses now would only serve to extend the trial indefinitely.  The House had the opportunity to call anyone they wanted. I am aware Trump blocked some, like Bolton, from testifying. He'd do that in the Senate trial as well.  That is his right and it would then be litigated if Executive Privilege applies and if the witness could be compelled to testify.  That's a decision the courts, not Congress, would make and the House didn't want to take the time to litigate. If they'd done that, they might not have been able to get their Articles of Impeachment before the next election.  But now they get to complain about the Republicans in the Senate covering up for Trump as the election nears.

Democrats went into this knowing they didn't have the votes in the Senate for a conviction. It's all been timed and planned to allow for the most useful talking points for the election. Pelosi has already started saying Trump is "impeached forever."
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: Senate Republicans voted to block witnesses from testifying

Why is this not illegal?


Article 1, Section 3, Clause 6: "The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. "

Article 1, Section 5, Clause 2: "Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings"

This is how it always has been.  Impeachment is a political process, not a judicial one.  As the trial is held b the Senate alone, the Senate alone makes the rules.  This is why anyone with a single functioning brain cell has been telling you Trump was never going to be convicted.  This trial was never going to end in Trump being kicked out.  Pelsoi knew this, Schiff new this.  The point was to show the GOP as so blatantly evil and Trumpian as to either make a few Goopers with shame stay home in November, or piss off enough non-Goopers to actually vote in November.  Trump only won based on less than 100,000 votes across three states.  Tip those states even slightly and he loses - tip them significantly, and he loses bigly.  You may want some cathatic, ultra-pure moral victory, but anyone who doesn't need Mommy to help them make doodie realizes politics is not a goddamned medieval morality play, and you have to actually sully your hands with reality to get anything done.  And that means marching into the Senate knowing Yertle the Lamprey will win because you need to generate a voting record and soundbites for the campaign in October.  Not try an impossible win so some internet rando who hasn't even read the farking Constitution can stroke one out.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Bluemoons: Senate Republicans voted to block witnesses from testifying

Why is this not illegal?

In short because the founders didnt foresee that some people would be so stupid to elect so corrupt politicians that they would protect a treasonous wannabe dictator.


Actually they did, hence the ability to impeach. They even saw the situation of a totally partisan impeachment like we have here.  That is why a vote to remove must reach a 2/3+ majority to remove.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/in case no one knew
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: John Dingell, (D-MI), the longest serving Congressperson (59 years, after succeeding his father in the seat the father held for 22 years), wanted to abolish the Senate. An increasing number of people on the left see the Senate, like the Electoral College, as an undemocratic institution as neither are based solely on population.


Fun fact! John Dingell was elected because his father, also named John Dingell, retired and he ran for the same seat with the same name.
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone employed by the Huffington Post posted funny edits to Wikipedia and then wrote an article about it in order to sell you to advertisers.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

p51d007: I wish they would abolish the 17th amendment, which would be a big start to putting the way our government works, back the way the founders envisioned.
The people, have a voice in government, the U.S. House.  The states, until the passage of the 17th amendment, had a voice, called the U.S. Senate.


Why are Republicans so obsessed with giving land a 'voice'? Oh, right, because they haven't represented anywhere close to the majority of Americans for years, and giving empty land more power than actual people is the only way the GOP can stay in power.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Wikipedia edits are newsworthy now?


welcometofark.jpg

/only $5 per month
 
