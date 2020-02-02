 Skip to content
(CBS New York)   Fist possible case of coronavirus hits New York City. EVERYBODY PANIC   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have to imagine there is a lot of fisting in NYC.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hulk smash beer. Hulk not know what virus is. Smash!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Relaxing will make things go smoother.
 
Lord Head [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there a Farker named "coronavirusNYC" from 2001 who will take credit?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🎵 🎵 If it can make it there, it'll make it anywhere🎵 🎵
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All those times I tried to come up with a witty fark headline and all I needed to to was spell something wrong and end with PANIC.

/digs tow in durt
//
///
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Welcome to NYC, Planet EARF
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

parasol: All those times I tried to come up with a witty fark headline and all I needed to to was spell something wrong and end with PANIC.


Admins are probably still hungover and didn't even notice the spelling error. They get a bit Pavlovian when they see a PANIC headline.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where, at the disco?
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moderator: parasol: All those times I tried to come up with a witty fark headline and all I needed to to was spell something wrong and end with PANIC.

Admins are probably still hungover and didn't even notice the spelling error. They get a bit Pavlovian when they see a PANIC headline.


That's why I pay my $5 a month, damnit.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you glove up first.
 
GrailOfThunder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York City!?!?

Get a rope.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's mutating.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have to imagine there is a lot of fisting in NYC.


And, modmins? Please keep headline as is. It's GOLD, Jerry!
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: All those times I tried to come up with a witty fark headline and all I needed to to was spell something wrong and end with PANIC.

/digs tow in durt
//
///


The early bird gets the green light.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fist of corona, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be because they didn't act quickly enough to quarantine.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moderator: parasol: All those times I tried to come up with a witty fark headline and all I needed to to was spell something wrong and end with PANIC.

Admins are probably still hungover and didn't even notice the spelling error. They get a bit Pavlovian when they see a PANIC headline.


The Bob sniffing dogs will figure out which Bobs have Corona Virus.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: And, modmins? Please keep headline as is. It's GOLD, Jerry!


We're leaving it. It pairs well with yesterday's Bob-sniffing dogs thread.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Right arm, subby.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Virus... It doesn't have a chance in NYC. They'll stamp it out fast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear the Crisco virus.

Fear, I say!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the 21st to the 31st it went from 400 to 12000 infected.  I hope it slows or we find something to kill it.  It's not going to be funny in a month at this rate.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be followed by Flushingvirus, Astoriavirus, and Jamaicavirus.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
We need a quarantine.

motionstatereview.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

GrailOfThunder: New York City!?!?

Get a rope.


I remember that commercial and it made me smirk, so you get a funny.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That lead pic on the NY Times home page is not comforting ...
 
cabbyman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
1)  Sell now!

2)  Buy back just before the pandemic is over.

3)  Profit!!!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Everybody PANIC FIST!
 
Foundling
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
New Yorkers will send the virus running for it's life, crying, bleeding and having lost the use of at least one limb.
 
madgonad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image 425x238]


The flu is worse because it is already everywhere.

We really really really really don't want this bug going everywhere. It isn't Captain Trips, but the morbidity of this virus is scary. Everyone with a cough or sniffle is getting titered in Wuhan and sent to the hospital when positive. Currently almost HALF of the people entering treatment are coming out in a body bag. Even with modern medicine this bug could be as profound as Spanish Flu.
 
oldfool
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Your in-flight movie for the evacuation will be
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
QUARANTINE
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Moderator: uttertosh: And, modmins? Please keep headline as is. It's GOLD, Jerry!

We're leaving it. It pairs well with yesterday's Bob-sniffing dogs thread.


HAH! Fisted. Take that New Yorkers.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fisted Sister
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
EVERYBODY PANIC

As opposed to acting nonchalant like we've been doing?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now it's really goodbye to Rosie.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fist possible but very unlikely.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As someone who just called in to work sick with a cold, I am getting a kick out of this.

/not really, colds suck.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Moderator: uttertosh: And, modmins? Please keep headline as is. It's GOLD, Jerry!

We're leaving it. It pairs well with yesterday's Bob-sniffing dogs thread.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Has anyone derped about the flu yet?

Hurrrr! Flu is worse! Durrrr! I'm an expert so I know derp derp derp.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The first documented case of equine coronavirus was discovered last night. The patient is said to be in stable condition.
 
ingo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Now it's really goodbye to Rosie.


Me and Julio down by the graveyard.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: GrailOfThunder: New York City!?!?

Get a rope.

I remember that commercial and it made me smirk, so you get a funny.


You would've thought they'd remember it too in The West regarding 2016 but here we are.

/ I actually told a MAGAt, "You wouldn't even buy a New Yorker's salsa back in my day!"
 
