 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: the moment your faith in humanity was restored. "So shines a good deed in a weary world"   (fark.com) divider line
20
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2020 at 9:00 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Never.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a trap.
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Never change, FARK, never change.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Ortega taco sauce in the shower thread
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A kid, probably middle school age, was in line at the Dollar Store. He had a "Happy Mother's Day" card and a little trinket.

Kids don't know how to look at the back of a card and see how much it costs. And to be fair, he was in a dollar store, so he probably assumed it cost a dollar. But nay, when the tally came up, he didn't have enough. He said "Um, let me go out to the car."

The next person in line had a hunch, I guess, and quickly swiped their own card and chased the kid down in the parking lot. They said "Hey, kid, there was a mistake at the register. This is yours."

The kid was no fool and knew darn well what had happened. He hesitantly said, "Can I hug you?" to the adult. A hug ensued, the adult said "Tell your mom happy Mother's Day," and life went on. It was a small thing, but a nice moment.
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Forgot to add: There was no money in the car. The kid was already to the sidewalk, walking home, head hanging down when the other shopper ran out to him.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's a guy in Boston who plays keytar in a bear suit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You'll be the first one to know, Fark. Maybe next November?
 
basicstock
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll either watch animal rescue or "What Would You Do?" videos on YouTube.
Helps me every time.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
After the election of Trump my faith in humanity is permanently destroyed.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: After the election of Trump my faith in humanity is permanently destroyed.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Yoleus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Many years ago my wife and I were camping in Yorkshire. We went for a walk one evening alongside quite a large river and spotted a sheep cowering in the water, hard up against the bank. The animal was almost submerged and looked in a fairly bad way (as you might expect a waterlogged sheep to look).

We conferred and decided that enquiring at the nearest habitation as to where the relevant farmer might live would be the decent thing to do. The local who we first chanced upon was less than helpful - he didn't know the farmer but thought he just rented the land. Our next encounter was a little more positive. Whilst this gentleman didn't know whose land it was, he kindly offered to lend us a rope. Not exactly what we had in mind, but it seemed churlish to refuse.

So we returned to the drowning sheep, armed with a rope and our massive human brains. After some careful and intellectual discussion, we concluded that trying to tie the rope around the sheepy equivalent of "shoulders and armpits" wasn't practical. The only part of the animal's anatomy above the waterline was the head. So, a loop in the rope was carefully crafted with a slipknot and various attempts were made to pass the rope around the vacant looking ungulate's neck.

As despair and fatigue were starting to set in (and the sheep wasn't doing much better as it was now also terrified by two people attempting to lassoo it), the rope stuck. Bingo.

Now those who have been following along closely will have observed the term "slipknot". The use of this particular technical approach was determined after considerable thought and driven primarily by the fact that neither of us knew how to tie any other knots. The downside, of course, was that as the weight was taken on the rope, the noose around the sheep's neck grew tighter and tighter.

If you have ever had cause to remove a sheep from a river before, you will know that a terrified waterlogged sheep is a heavy, stinking, heaving, kicking, snorting, scrabbling pile of excrement. So it was as I desperately tried to pull the farker out of the river. I was on the point of giving up when the recalcitrant ruminant, probably realising that this was its last chance, teleported onto the bank, whereupon it promptly collapsed.

My ever-helpful and positive wife shrieked "You've killed it!" and indeed that did seem to be the first and most obvious diagnosis. So in order to remove the evidence, I swiftly moved in to reclaim the rope (which to be fair was extremely tight around the sheep's neck). Just as I whipped the line over the head, the stupid animal sprang to its feet, sprayed the debris from its rancid wet wool all over me and ran off.

We never got any thanks for this, we never met the farmer, we took the rope back to its owner who was massively indifferent to our heroism. But for the next ten years or so, I harboured a secret hope that whenever I had a tender piece of lamb with mint sauce, I was eating that farking sheep.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll go.......working at a middle school one day alongside the librarian and I come out see this middle school girl leave with a stack of books and the librarian looks a little shook up..... Well the Librarian had asked the girl why so many books... She said that her grandfather had just moved in with them and was well into his last days. She then said that he really liked it when she read to him. So she reads to him every night. She had been checking stacks of books for 2 months at this point.

/happy superbowl you guys....
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We were in Tuscaloosa for my son's graduation. I got up early and walked across the hotel parking lot to have breakfast at Waffle House. It was the same Waffle House and Waffle House crowd as any other one at any other time. Except the little girl working the grill was smiling. And singing. And dancing. I watched her the whole time I was there. She wasn't high as far as I could tell and she wasn't putting on a show. She was just.....happy. Working a grill at Waffle House early on a Sunday morning and she was having the time of her life. It was beautiful.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have faith that humanity is self-sustaining plague on this earth; and that faith is reaffirmed daily.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We're bugs on a rock traveling thousands of miles per hour through a universe we will never exist in long enough to understand.

Or destroy, thankfully.

What is "humanity" but a leech?

And yet we care about our offspring. And we care about their offspring. Is being a good human caring for others, or being a good steward of the world so as to pass it on basically unharmed?

I don't think we do both. I don't think we CAN do both.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am the VP of a citizen support organization. We do volunteer work in five North Florida state springs parks. We are a small group and when we do larger projects we rely on locals to volunteer and help out mostly on weekends. Last year we took on a huge project, tearing out and replacing a massive deck and stairs that give swimmers, divers and tubers access to one of the park springs. It took 7 consecutive weekends to complete the work and it would have never gotten done without the dozens of random  people that gave up almost two months of weekends to help.

There are a lot of good people out there, putting aside their differences and doing amazing and generous things.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, I can't recall exactly when it happened for myself, since my faith in humaity has been restored quite a bit, but I hope I did some good for a young lady who was in dire straits a few days ago.

My mom and I went over to the hospital, because my dad was having severe chest pains (he's doing better now!), and I had noticed a young lady walking toward the ER in a significant amount of pain. Mom and I let her go first, since she needed to be seen right away. Mom got permission to go back to see Dad, so I stayed in the ER lobby with the young lady (I learned later her name was Bree) until she could be triaged and treated.

When Bree was taken in, I went upstairs to the cafeteria to wait for Mom, so we could eat, then go back to see Dad before he was admitted. I happened to see Bree in one of the treatment rooms, so I stopped in and asked how she was doing. I could tell she was still in significant pain, but she managed a small smile and said she was doing better.

This was three days ago, and I haven't seen Bree since then. I do hope she's doing well.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: After the election of Trump my faith in humanity is permanently destroyed.


Well, Hillary wasn't going to do much for your faith in Humanity either....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can one's faith in humanity be restored by a fight over politics in a Sunday morning thread on Fark?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report