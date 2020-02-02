 Skip to content
(AP News)   Man paints his $500,000 home like a Jackson Pollock painting. Even the trees and lawn were doused in bright primary colors. Surprisingly, the neighbors were not cool with that   (apnews.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they sure the person who lives there asks for it?  It looks like it suffered from a massive paint balloon attack.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Jeffrey Leibman, 40, is listed as the owner of the home, according to property appraiser records cited by WBBH. The management company for the neighborhood said he no longer lives there.
The station said Leibman could not be reached for comment.'

So, no one lives there now.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: 'Jeffrey Leibman, 40, is listed as the owner of the home, according to property appraiser records cited by WBBH. The management company for the neighborhood said he no longer lives there.
The station said Leibman could not be reached for comment.'

So, no one lives there now.


I'm wondering if he got evicted and had access to a bunch of paint. Or he got pissed off at the HOA.

There was a house in suburban Atlanta many years ago that had been painted with purple polka-dots, had a blow-up doll mounted to the wall and "FREE SPEECH" with an arrow pointing to the blow-up doll.

I was idly curious, but felt that mostly it was the real-life version of "How Nature Says 'Do Not Touch.' "

/I also thought maybe the blow-up doll was named "Speech" after hanging out on Fark.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to do wonders for the resale value.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just wait until they look at it with a black light.
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whoever did that is mentally ill. It's fine if you want to splatter paint your house, but for Gawd's sake, tape up the windows.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks like Leibman went postal.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's with that weird cupola?
 
Nullav
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I realize not everyone's an artist, most are far from it, and that house is the color of an accident, but it's kinda weird to me that most houses are either white or maybe pastel blue if some owner/planner felt adventurous. Imagine how easy it'd be to give directions if people just had to "take a left down _ street and look for a giant cat mural".
 
Biledriver
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not sure if paint job or vandals.
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jtown: What's with that weird cupola?


Sofia had a phase?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jtown: What's with that weird cupola?


Weird Cupola is the name of my Strange Turret tribute band.  They're pretty obscure, you probably never heard of them.  My Canadian girlfriend turned me on to them.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a real Jackson Pollock painting might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mattj1984
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This was green lit like a week ago. Hard to forget that house.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nullav: I realize not everyone's an artist, most are far from it, and that house is the color of an accident, but it's kinda weird to me that most houses are either white or maybe pastel blue if some owner/planner felt adventurous. Imagine how easy it'd be to give directions if people just had to "take a left down _ street and look for a giant cat mural".


I used to work for a couple who owned The Purple House.  Nobody's sure how that color was ever on the HOA's list of approved colors back in the before time and it was removed from the list long ago but, as long as they kept it well maintained, the HOA couldn't make them change it.  All the other houses were the usual bland combinations of brown, tan, sand, etc.
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby,
That is not fair to a Jackson Pollock. His look like something when viewed from a distance. There's actually some art in the splatter.

That house is a disaster. He got the trees, mailbox, yard, windows... That's disgusting and sloppy. No way that want intentional. If done by the owner it may be legal, but it is awful.
 
Brofar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At what point are you allowed to just make your house look like what you want instead of it being ok with everyone else?
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nullav: I realize not everyone's an artist, most are far from it, and that house is the color of an accident, but it's kinda weird to me that most houses are either white or maybe pastel blue if some owner/planner felt adventurous. Imagine how easy it'd be to give directions if people just had to "take a left down _ street and look for a giant cat mural".


"...and then when you think you're tripping on acid, just pull into the driveway. I'll be a small chicken dinner. Tupelo lamp bed!"
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

khatores: Nullav: I realize not everyone's an artist, most are far from it, and that house is the color of an accident, but it's kinda weird to me that most houses are either white or maybe pastel blue if some owner/planner felt adventurous. Imagine how easy it'd be to give directions if people just had to "take a left down _ street and look for a giant cat mural".

"...and then when you think you're tripping on acid, just pull into the driveway. I'll be a small chicken dinner. Tupelo lamp bed!"


Wabbajack?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
again?  they really need to stop this guy
 
mattj1984
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does this article claim it could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repaint his house, like the last article? Not gonna bother reading it.
 
