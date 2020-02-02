 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Today is a really rare Palindrome 02-02-2020. The last time this happened was 909 years ago   (cnet.com)
    More: Cool, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl, eight-digit palindrome, Super Bowl Sunday, year system, Sunday's date, Groundhog Day  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you format your dates properly, it would have happened on 2001-10-02, and will happen again 2021-12-02
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Properly"  ??


Yeah, what year is it in the Chinese or Islamic calendars?
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunday's date, 02-02-2020, is a palindrome, because its digits read the same forward and backwards.


Well, no, those numbers don't read the same forward and backward.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...As predicted by the Groundhogs...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dammit, I'm Mad!
Mr. Owl Ate My Metal Worm
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Bob
Youtube JUQDzj6R3p4
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

02-02-2020

0 2 0 2 2 0 2 0

Wat?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

02-02-2020

0 2 0 2 2 0 2 0

Wat?
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Dammit, I'm Mad!
Mr. Owl Ate My Metal Worm


Don't trust the owls.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

02-02-2020

0 2 0 2 2 0 2 0

Wat?


02 minus 02 is zero, minus 2020 is negative 2020.

0202 minus 20 is 0182, minus 20 is 0162.

/the only way that makes sense
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

02-02-2020

0 2 0 2 2 0 2 0

Wat?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Well, no, those numbers don't read the same forward and backward.


Check again.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A comprehensive look:
Why 02/02/2020 is the most palindromic date ever.
Youtube 4fE_sXZjxng
 
I'm an excellent driver
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sirrerun: If you format your dates properly, it would have happened on 2001-10-02, and will happen again 2021-12-02


It's not all bad news.  At least the US military got the same memo as the rest of the world about date format.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nobody loves 9/19/1919.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: A comprehensive look:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4fE_sXZj​xng?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
and it's groundhog day this must mean something!
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Well, no, those numbers don't read the same forward and backward.


Show your work
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's also my birthday but that doesnt make national news.  Sheesh.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Go hang a salami, I'm a lasagna hog!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Show your work


My definition of a palindrome must differ from everyone else's.  02-02-2020 is not a palindrome. What am I missing?
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: It's also my birthday but that doesnt make national news.  Sheesh.


Not a palindrome
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sirrerun: If you format your dates properly, it would have happened on 2001-10-02, and will happen again 2021-12-02


I guess TFA is saying that this one is different because it works with European date formatting too.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, I guess the "sheesh" bit is phonetically symmetrical, so you have that going for you.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A Palin who drones on and on.

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Check again.



Ok, had my coffee...
 
trialpha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sirrerun: If you format your dates properly, it would have happened on 2001-10-02, and will happen again 2021-12-02


While YYYY-MM-DD is the obviously the correct format, I wonder which would classify as more stupid:

MM-DD-YYYY: Ordering isn't consistent, but it at least matches how people say dates
DD-MM-YYYY: Ordering is consistent, but backwards - least significant to most significant
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Every time I see one of these "today's date..." things I wanna punch people.

NO ONE writes the date as "02-02-2020".  They write "2-2-2020".  Or maybe 2-2-20.

The devil will not use your child's birth on June 6th, 2006 as an inroad into his soul since the date is 6-6-2006, not 6-6-6 as written by no one ever.

It's numerology for people who don't want to admit that they are superstitious, backwards yokels just like the numerology people.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Heyyyyy, wait a minute...909 years? What about, January 2, 2010?   01-02-2010, 01022010
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media.musicarts.comView Full Size
 
