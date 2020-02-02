 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   If you had the Philippines as the first corona virus fatality outside China, come claim your prize: a Costco can of Lysol and a hazmat suit   (bbc.com) divider line
Fissile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I never buy them new fangled spray cans of Lysol.  I always get the little brown bottle of Lysol concentrate.  You can mix it up extra powerful to kill any of them foreign commie viruses.

Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, 8200 Americans have died from the flu this year.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When in danger,
When in doubt,
Run in circles,
Scream and shout.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Meanwhile, 8200 Americans have died from the flu this year.


Watch this space, mate. So far nobody has successfully contained the Wuhan virus.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Philippines?

I assume Duterte had the victim murdered for getting sick?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Rapmaster2000: Meanwhile, 8200 Americans have died from the flu this year.

Watch this space, mate. So far nobody has successfully contained the Wuhan virus.


And nobody has "successfully contained" the flu, and nobody expects them to.
 
oldfool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Meanwhile, 8200 Americans have died from the flu this year.


Flu season started months earlier it's not a fair comparison
 
pounddawg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/202​0​/02/02/asia-pacific/science-health-asi​a-pacific/coronavirus-feces-risk-of-sp​read/?fbclid=IwAR34lujlUGlnMfCzDdVeLPR​RXjpTxTorgMvncEf5EW8NrEoKPkifXcewAmo

Update --- It's gone fecal and with all the open toilets in China and people not washing their hands.

/baby can you dig your man.
 
Fissile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Meanwhile, 8200 Americans have died from the flu this year.


I'll bet most of them were anti-vaxers.  See, stupid is a self correcting problem.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Everything is fine, citizen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fissile: stupid is a self correcting problem.


The Darwin thing only works if they die before reproducing.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: 40 degree day: Rapmaster2000: Meanwhile, 8200 Americans have died from the flu this year.

Watch this space, mate. So far nobody has successfully contained the Wuhan virus.

And nobody has "successfully contained" the flu, and nobody expects them to.


Every time there's a new outbreak we go over this.

No, there is no immediate reason for the general public to be specifically concerned about the threat posted by the novel coronavirus. It does not have a particularly high mortality rate, it is not spreading terribly quickly.

Yet.

That's the key word for health professionals. Yet.

You don't wait until a disease is out of control before you react to it. It's better to expend energy up front to prevent a widespread outbreak than save resources and risk being overwhelmed on the backend trying to stop it.

You want Spanish Flu?

Because ignoring the potential risk in hopes it just doesn't keep spreading is how you get Spanish Flu.

As far as individuals freaking out irrationally, I don't know what to tell you about that. Many people aren't terribly rational and they're easily scared because they don't stop to actually evaluate the information being provided. It's not like this is a special case for that behavior. The same thing that leads people to stock firearms out of fear of crime they'll almost certainly never experience is the same thing that leads people to stay home out of fear they'll be attacked by terrorists that will almost certainly never come is the same thing that leads people to fear getting a virus they'll almost certainly never be anywhere near.

This is hardly novel. People weight risk too heavily. That's just what they do.
 
