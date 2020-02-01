 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Have you ever considered upgrading from a keyboard camping cat to screen licking doggo?   (komonews.com) divider line
12
    More: Woofday, Everett Animal Shelter, Hygiene, window, Bo, KOMO  
•       •       •

418 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2020 at 11:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some puppers just can't handle their liquor.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My dog randomly swipes his nose across my iPad and makes things happen that I really didn't need right now
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I love these threads! What a great way to forget the weekly sh*tshow..
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That almost looks pathological, like a horse chewing wood.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Isn't the answer only, no?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image 500x351] [View Full Size image _x_]


First thing I thought of was the screen saver version of this.
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Oblg
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image 500x351] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came for this.

/leaving a little weirded out for admitting that
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cats are still in mourning over the passing of the CRT monitor.  A most excellent butt warmer.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No. No I have not.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report