(Yahoo)   Are you my mummy?   (yahoo.com) divider line
Fart_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size


Well played submitter.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Wait so someone tries to do their due diligence and that gets him in trouble well then you can't blame people for not doing their due diligence
 
Znuh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm as kinky as they come and have worn not just the mask, but the whole getup and then some.

Doing that on a plane in this emotional climate is one of the most fscking stupid things you can do.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On a flight from Dallas to Houston? I get it. There's a tremendous humidity difference and breathing Houston air is like trying to breathe under water. Honestly, it's the other passengers fault they weren't prepared
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Doctor, Rose, and Captain Jack see what you did there.
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait so someone tries to do their due diligence and that gets him in trouble well then you can't blame people for not doing their due diligence


Without a filter he didn't do shiat.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As someone who wears respirators on a regular basis (I have to pick up a fresh one on Monday and turn in my used one), there are two kinds of people who wear them. The kind who have to due to the hazards of their job, and the people who do it for fun.

You will note that I made these two very distinct groups.

/no one at work is like YEE we're in a respirator they're like nevermind we're gunna find a way around this somehow on we can't well fark
 
fusillade762
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Say said

Do did.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Weirdo.

He couldn't even get MOPP 4 if his life depended on it.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: [images.immediate.co.uk image 620x413]

Well played submitter.


Bastard.  Took me five mintes to figure out that tagline.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: As someone who wears respirators on a regular basis (I have to pick up a fresh one on Monday and turn in my used one), there are two kinds of people who wear them. The kind who have to due to the hazards of their job, and the people who do it for fun.

You will note that I made these two very distinct groups.

/no one at work is like YEE we're in a respirator they're like nevermind we're gunna find a way around this somehow on we can't well fark


Nope, they are hot, sweaty, hard to breathe in...  and usually in environments where you are sweating like a mother, and have to bail every 20 minutes because you have to rip the damn thing off to drain it before you drown... that and cool down before you overheat.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nobody dies!  Nobody dies!
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Just trying to get in the Mile High Club.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shoulda worn the rest of the outfit, then people woulda known he was just there to party.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait so someone tries to do their due diligence and that gets him in trouble well then you can't blame people for not doing their due diligence

"I had a seat in the back," Say said. "I looked up and saw a guy coming onto the plane wearing a full gas mask, which was kind of odd.


So far so good...

He didn't have a filter though -- which I thought was even more strange."

Well there's your problem...

/Famous last words - "But I had a gas mask on!!!"
 
