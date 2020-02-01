 Skip to content
(Mercury News)   Homeowners: We have some water pooling under our unit. HOA: We'll have Louie run a hose down there. You good. Homeowners: There's now a sinkhole, 17,000 gallons of water a day bubbling up and our house is red tagged due to water damage and mold   (mercurynews.com) divider line
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"We discovered that a number of artesian wells in Santa Clara County had come back to life, and it seemed probable," he added.

Just be happy it wasn't an ancient Indian burial ground.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are they complaining about a scenic grotto on the property? Do you know how much people pay to have that kind of thing installed by pros? And it never really looks good or natural.
 
ihateallofyou [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Are they complaining about a scenic grotto on the property? Do you know how much people pay to have that kind of thing installed by pros? And it never really looks good or natural.


I know. I'd die to have an artesian well in my basement.
 
logieal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't groundwater being pushed to the surface in areas it hasn't previously or not in a long time a precusor to seismic activity?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
