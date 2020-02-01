 Skip to content
(KCBY Coos Bay)   You may find yourself hitting a semi truck. And you may find yourself in another part of the world. And you may find yourself in the engine compartment of a large automobile. And you may ask yourself, "well, how did I get here?"   (kcby.com) divider line
Obryn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't gonna lie. Now have an ear worm.

Thanks, subby!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Byrne safe? Don't scare me like that.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Stop making sense, subby.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Mrs. F is a big Talking Heads fan and this is one of the rare Fark headlines she got a kick out of.

TFA? Meh.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hear that headline in David Byrne's voice.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well done subby, well done.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
SUBBY, you're a magnificent bastard.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kudos to the state trooper who got it out.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe the driver had a rough night, and he hates the farking eagles, man.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now that's something to Tweet about.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And you may find yourself..  Waking up in a hospital bed...
And you may ask yourself... Why is this bill so big?
And you may find yourself.. Living in a Shotgun Shack..
 
Repsej
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Brilliant!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You clever bastard
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like an experience that should be onc... not repeated.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Is Byrne safe? Don't scare me like that.


Same as he ever was.
 
Report