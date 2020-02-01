 Skip to content
(11 Alive)   I 85 in Atlanta is on fire. Again   (11alive.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rjgeib.comView Full Size
 
jpo2269
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: [rjgeib.com image 312x398]


Damn it Sherman, enough already.
 
Insain2
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I brought Hot Dogs but they kept shooing me away........ probably cause I didn't bring any pickle relish!!!
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

jpo2269: HighlanderRPI: [rjgeib.com image 312x398]

Damn it Sherman, enough already.


Well, I kinda started it by giving him credit the first time.

\think that was my first news flash green
 
Owangotang
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Atlanta traffic is easily the worst that I have ever experienced. I can't imagine adding possible immolation to the mix.
 
wxboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's only because they don't have any major waterways to burn.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bet that ruined a lot of folks' innocent plans for a mellow winter Saturday.

Shiat's on fire, yo.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The ONLY saving grace is was Saturday. If it had been during the week the traffic would be back to Greenville.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Owangotang: Atlanta traffic is easily the worst that I have ever experienced. I can't imagine adding possible immolation to the mix.


You obviously don't get out much.  If you think it's bad here, than stay away from places like Boston, LA, or Alpharetta.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And to do that same area under normal work. Would take two months.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The ONLY saving grace is was Saturday. If it had been during the week the traffic would be back to Greenville.


Jimmy Carter Blvd at 85 is never light to begin with, so yeah, this was a blessing.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stuffy: And to do that same area under normal work. Would take two months.


Probably used the same guys who rebuilt the bridge in record time.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [rjgeib.com image 312x398]


Done in 1
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was there an errant ladder in the road involved in any way?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

the password is password: Was there an errant ladder in the road involved in any way?


It was I-85, not I-285.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

meanwhile, the road to Atlanta GA looks like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That'll pave right out.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Owangotang: Atlanta traffic is easily the worst that I have ever experienced. I can't imagine adding possible immolation to the mix.

You obviously don't get out much.  If you think it's bad here, than stay away from places like Boston, LA, or Alpharetta.


I've been to LA and Boston and kinda lucked out. Everytime I hit Atlanta it's a traffic jam. Even 9pm on a Sunday with no construction.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
...I still say that driving through Atlanta for any reason is a Tenth Circle of Hell.
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Owangotang: Atlanta traffic is easily the worst that I have ever experienced. I can't imagine adding possible immolation to the mix.

You obviously don't get out much.  If you think it's bad here, than stay away from places like Boston, LA, or Alpharetta.


The traffic in Boston and LA are no where near as bad as Atlanta......and the traffic in Alpharetta is just the line to get into the traffic in Atlanta.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report