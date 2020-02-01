 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Karma Catalytic Converter is the name of my Industrial Boy George tribute band   (thedrive.com) divider line
12
    More: Fail, Automobile, Catalytic converter, Theft, Vehicle, Larceny, catalytic converter, Vauxhall Motors, Gary Gray  
•       •       •

413 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2020 at 8:50 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad this didn't happen to Smock Pot's cat burglar
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thefts in London more than doubled from 2018 to 2019

How many thefts were there, asshole writer?
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Thefts in London more than doubled from 2018 to 2019

How many thefts were there, asshole writer?


Twice as many. That's what double means. DUH.

;)
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'I'm a man without convictions' sang Boy George in the song Karma Chameleon. But as a court found him guilty of assault and false imprisonment in 2009 I don't think he can sing that anymore.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How bad a person does it make me, that I don't care?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTH(eadline)
The band went straight platinum. And palladium, rhodium, copper, nickel, cerium, iron, and manganese.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: 'I'm a man without convictions' sang Boy George in the song Karma Chameleon. But as a court found him guilty of assault and false imprisonment in 2009 I don't think he can sing that anymore.


If so, then he's a man who does know how to sell a contradiction.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In tribute, subby is going to tie up and rape a male model for several weeks
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Vauxhall Astra, adding insult to injury.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Thefts in London more than doubled from 2018 to 2019

How many thefts were there, asshole writer?


Reference points are not this websites strong point.
Fark user imageView Full Size


As much as a 2000 Honda Civic? What the fark kind of a world do they live in that they think that's the best reference price?

Anyway the price of palladium is 2K USD per oz. Gold is 1.5K USD.

How about using something that actually operates as a price reference point, such as, "Now costs more than gold." Or hell, use the Big Mac index.

Not to mention a price of a 2000 Honda Civic here is 1000 NZD, or like 600 USD. Making it a shiat comparison. You could buy three 2000 Honda Civics for one oz of palladium.
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuffy: How bad a person does it make me, that I don't care?


If you didn't know the thief, weren't and didn't know the victim, and haven't had such a theft done against you, then I don't see why you would care if a stupid person killed themselves in the commission of a crime.
 
scanman61
‘’ less than a minute ago  
These thefts come and go in waves as the prices of platinum and palladium fluctuate.

For a while the easiest cats to steal were on Toyota pickups.  Trucks up nice and high so you didn't need a jack, two bolt flange and the front  and a single cut at the rear.  We'd have one come pulling on the lot at least once a month with unmuffled exhaust when cat scrap prices were high.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report