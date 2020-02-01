 Skip to content
(CNN)   Facebook: fark your feelings, freedom of speech is protected   (cnn.com) divider line
78
    More: Misc, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Social network service, Dustin Moskovitz  
•       •       •

78 Comments
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're profiting from the speech, then you're responsible for it
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Profit over anything and everything else.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zukerbert is a known coprophile.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so they can justify taking Russian money to get trump re-elected.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not believe anything this snake says. Went on front of Congress and acted like he was just an intern. Yeah, right.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zuckerberg is a treasonous sack of garbage.
 
archnem
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're going to take down the content that's really harmful, but the line needs to be held at some point," he added.

I just want to know when "truth" stopped being that line.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could solve the problem by making lying in a political ad illegal.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom of Speech has nothing to do with Facebook, Twitter, etc blocking specific forms or expressions of speech.
 
TofuTheAlmighty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What part of the first amendment requires a private company to promote lies and other propaganda for profit?

Such a sniveling scumbug Zuckerbot is.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom of speech do not enter into how a company decides whether or not to approve content.  They have control over their content.  If they disagree with it, they can refuse it.

Translation:  They are totally fine with it.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New FB logo?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Zuckerberg is a treasonous sack of garbage.


Mark Zuckerbeg Rapes Children. No citation needed.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The First Amendment doesn't apply to a private company, dumbass. It applies to the government. Like when Twitler attacks private citizens for their speech. That is the type of shiat that has to be stopped. Companies can restrict speech however they like as per their terms of service.

That's why when NFL teams started attacking NFL players for kneeling during the anthem there wasn't anything they could do legally.

Looks like we have another "Area Man" who is a passionate defender of what he FEELS like the Constitution says.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know how many children mark zuckerburg has raped? I saw it posted here that Mark Zuckerburg rapes children
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: We could solve the problem by making lying in a political ad illegal.


Every single politician lies when they are trying to get elected. And that doesn't stop after they are elected.
Don't act shocked or horrified by what is old news
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fifthofzen: New FB logo?

[Fark user image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they are going to be openly pro russian pro fascist as opposed to being that way but pretending to be human beings? Yawn.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Increasingly we're getting called to censor a lot of different kinds of content that makes me really uncomfortable," Zuckerberg said...

Oh, Zuck. Go fark yourself. You won't allow users to post anything with boobies, but you're just fine with white nationalism, Russian propaganda, and right wing bullshiat.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've given up on the main page of FB. I haven't posted there for a couple years, and I don't read anything on it. I've turned off all birthday notifications, so I don't even get birthday messages at this point.

The neighborhood groups are the only useful thing left. Traffic in the morning. Whether the highway is closed in the evening. It's more up to date than the WSDOT site, tbh. Also, the neighborhood groups will occasionally announce things like new restaurants opening up or extra yoga classes added at the gym.

If the main news feed is going to become unfiltered, I'm glad I filtered myself out of it already.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: Natalie Portmanteau: We could solve the problem by making lying in a political ad illegal.

Every single politician lies when they are trying to get elected. And that doesn't stop after they are elected.
Don't act shocked or horrified by what is old news


"Everybody does it" is rank moral relativism. It was like 3 years ago that Republicans attacked Democrats for being "moral relativists." So now when you look in the mirror, you'll see a liberal screaming to get out. So you have that going for you, which is nice.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We created social media.

We allowed it to enter our lives.

We agreed to its terms and conditions.

It created a cult of the amateur.

We deserve everything that's happening to us as a society as a result.

We'll see if people wake up and try to undo the damage.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI I just posted above that Zuck is a snake but I see a lot of people in this thread discussing how freedom of speech is not applicable to private businesses. However a platform that curates it's contents and restricts speech in some manner becomes a publisher and is then liable for anything written on the platform. Basically, a website needs to back off from filtering anything but spam in order to be protected by the first amendment and avoid any litigation or penalties.

The big however is that we all know that lying sack of shiat is just fulfilling his own agendas.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually agree with the sentiment.  Let people post whatever the fark they want, short of things that are illegal in the US, which isn't much.  Hate speech, Russian propaganda, political lies, trolls, nudity, are in.   I think Zuck being held responsible for what some  methed out Appalachian clown posts is beyond ridiculous.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom of speech is not protected on facebook, they will ban you for showing a millimeter of areola.

What they're saying is, they will continue to monetize Nazism and white nationalism.
 
TheSheriffIsNear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just testing filters in the name of free speech.
shiat piss coont fark cocksucker motherfarker tits
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've given up on the main page of FB. I haven't posted there for a couple years, and I don't read anything on it. I've turned off all birthday notifications, so I don't even get birthday messages at this point.

The neighborhood groups are the only useful thing left. Traffic in the morning. Whether the highway is closed in the evening. It's more up to date than the WSDOT site, tbh. Also, the neighborhood groups will occasionally announce things like new restaurants opening up or extra yoga classes added at the gym.

If the main news feed is going to become unfiltered, I'm glad I filtered myself out of it already.


I've all but stopped using Facebook.  I'm down to occasional forays onto Messenger and the rare perusal of a company's page because they're too damn lazy to update their Press Releases section.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The archaic, American notion of free speech is not compatible with civil society in the internet age.  Fascists around the world have figured this out, and the American government is currently a decade or more behind.

Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, etc need to be dismantled and some form of publicly owned system needs to replace them, for the sake of easier regulation and to better protect user information.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark off and get eyeball cancer on your butthole for defending Facebook.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: What part of the first amendment requires a private company to promote lies and other propaganda for profit?

Such a sniveling scumbug Zuckerbot is.


Facebook is passe.  I only use it to keep in touch with some relatives.  It's like the Chick Fil A of social media.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
boycott facebook.  You all should have been doing that anyways.  But now you have an even better reason.  Take the MFer down.  Don't give them your sweet sweet data.  That is what the beast wants.  Shun everybody with a FB account.  Don't have sex with them.  Don't sell them food.  Don't educate their children.  FB won't take down fake news, so you need to punish them.  Any way possible.  If you have a spouse that works at FB, divorce them.  Put your children up for adoption in some third world country so that their genes are left to suffer.  Shut down every city FB has an office in.  Poop in the street.  (I see some cities are already protesting FB this way).  Don't stop until the employees of FB agree to literally eat Zuckerberg alive.  And they have to break the bones and suck the marrow out.  Use the whole animal.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Honestly, it's time to remove some legal protections for Facebook and the like. They can't keep using the excuse that moderation is too hard or expensive.

As much as I hate to say it, I also think we need a DMCA style takedown/restore procedure for libel and harassment. I don't like it, but it might be the best solution for now.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Natalie Portmanteau: We could solve the problem by making lying in a political ad illegal.

Every single politician lies when they are trying to get elected. And that doesn't stop after they are elected.
Don't act shocked or horrified by what is old news


We could, I dunno, stop accepting that?
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
**As long as the check clears.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"If you're not out there standing for things that people care about then it's not possible for people to feel that strongly about what you're [we're] doing,"

Me since 2011.
 
Prussian_Roulette
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

archnem: "We're going to take down the content that's really harmful, but the line needs to be held at some point," he added.

I just want to know when "truth" stopped being that line.


When it was only your truth that could be allowed to be viewed.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Natalie Portmanteau: We could solve the problem by making lying in a political ad illegal.

Every single politician lies when they are trying to get elected. And that doesn't stop after they are elected.
Don't act shocked or horrified by what is old news


EvErY SiNgLe PoLiTiCian LiEs

GFY with this BSAB bullshiat.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: The archaic, American notion of free speech is not compatible with civil society in the internet age.  Fascists around the world have figured this out, and the American government is currently a decade or more behind.

Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, etc need to be dismantled and some form of publicly owned system needs to replace them, for the sake of easier regulation and to better protect user information.


I don't know man, what you just wrote sounds a lot like fascism. It comes in many flavors such as right-wing and leftist but ultimately having an unaudited authority enforcing limitations on a societal member's natural rights is still fascism, no matter who you are.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: boycott facebook.  You all should have been doing that anyways.  But now you have an even better reason.  Take the MFer down.  Don't give them your sweet sweet data.  That is what the beast wants.  Shun everybody with a FB account.  Don't have sex with them.  Don't sell them food.  Don't educate their children.  FB won't take down fake news, so you need to punish them.  Any way possible.  If you have a spouse that works at FB, divorce them.  Put your children up for adoption in some third world country so that their genes are left to suffer.  Shut down every city FB has an office in.  Poop in the street.  (I see some cities are already protesting FB this way).  Don't stop until the employees of FB agree to literally eat Zuckerberg alive.  And they have to break the bones and suck the marrow out.  Use the whole animal.


Settle down, Beavis.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

archnem: "We're going to take down the content that's really harmful, but the line needs to be held at some point," he added.

I just want to know when "truth" stopped being that line.


Who gets to decide what the "truth" is?  That's the fundamental problem.  And since when has truth mattered?  Emotions have ruled the day since as far back as I can remember.
 
B0redd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: What part of the first amendment requires a private company to promote lies and other propaganda for profit?



What part doesn't?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: We could solve the problem by making lying in a political ad illegal.


Unfortunately such a law would, like all laws, have to be passed by politicians.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's so dedicated to free speech that he won't let you joking refer to yourself as a cracker.

/got a 48 hr timeout for that one
//fark his bullshiat claim to defending free speech. he's a robot nazi.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

archnem: "We're going to take down the content that's really harmful, but the line needs to be held at some point," he added.

I just want to know when "truth" stopped being that line.


I'm not sure he has the qualifications to accurately judge truth. Might want to pick a different line.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Does anyone know how many children mark zuckerburg has raped? I saw it posted here that Mark Zuckerburg rapes children


Now, you can't actually slander him.

The proper question is whether his name is on the Lolita Express manifest, which I've been told it is. By reliable sources.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Bazzlex001: The archaic, American notion of free speech is not compatible with civil society in the internet age.  Fascists around the world have figured this out, and the American government is currently a decade or more behind.

Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, etc need to be dismantled and some form of publicly owned system needs to replace them, for the sake of easier regulation and to better protect user information.

I don't know man, what you just wrote sounds a lot like fascism. It comes in many flavors such as right-wing and leftist but ultimately having an unaudited authority enforcing limitations on a societal member's natural rights is still fascism, no matter who you are.


Yes, protecting personal data and preventing the spread of misinformation are such prevalent fascist values.

Which is why fascist governments around the world have figured out how to target vulnerable groups using said information with misinformation campaigns in order to advance their causes.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
elbow boobies still not ok

imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: archnem: "We're going to take down the content that's really harmful, but the line needs to be held at some point," he added.

I just want to know when "truth" stopped being that line.

Who gets to decide what the "truth" is?.


The people on my side, obviously.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So how about getting us Personal Data Portability instead of screaming for boycott? Then it's a simple switch.

/much easier solution, given human nature
//fb has a freaking virtual monopoly due to their stranglehold on personal data
///free the PD. FREE PETEY!
 
