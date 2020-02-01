 Skip to content
(KATU)   Oregon Department of Transportation finds a new use for dynamite   (katu.com) divider line
    Cool, ODOT blasts boulder, highway  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am dissapointed this wasn't about a whale.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: I am dissapointed this wasn't about a whale.


It was a whale of a rock.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: I am dissapointed this wasn't about a whale.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But was it a large boulder the size of a small boulder?
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Blowing up hipsters?
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Given the whale incident, I expected to see something along the lines of "did you remember to move that car?" "uh... What?" *boom*
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby needs to look up the word "new'
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I am dissapointed this wasn't about a whale.


Fark user imageView Full Size

rip carcass *salutes*
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Subby needs to look up the word "new'


Seriously. Blasting rock is the reason Alfred Nobel invented dynamite.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Beautiful, beautiful part of the state. But had I known there was a job blowing shiat up with dynamite, I'd have paid more attention in school.
 
