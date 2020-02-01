 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Arizona HOA reverses course regarding fines for criticizing board members on social media. They still show their true colors to media after meeting   (abc15.com) divider line
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are the only people affected baby boomers in Arizona? Because if so, I can return to not caring.

Also, I'm going to back to not caring even if it's not.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOAs are so farking stupid.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you know what they say about buying a house?
location location location?

the first part of location is "is it in a HOA?"
i'd buy a burnt out shell with a land mine warning sign in front of it before i dealt with a HOA
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with people in power thinking they can assault reporters?

By the way, if I saw that shiat, and I were a cameraman, I'd make sure my camera had a nice accident with the face.of said assaulter.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Difficulty: Precedent.

This story sets a precedent for HOAs which affect more than just boomers, and in more places than just Arizona.

Also, I'm going to back to not caring even if it's not.


Difficulty: Precedent.

This story sets a precedent for HOAs which affect more than just boomers, and in more places than just Arizona.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Are the only people affected baby boomers in Arizona? Because if so, I can return to not caring.

Also, I'm going to back to not caring even if it's not.


You should. As someone else already said, precedent matters. So does normalizing this sort of thing. That thing that only effects retirees in Arizona today could very well impact YOU tomorrow.

HOA overreach is something everyone should be concerned about, even those of us who don't live in HOA communities.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: What is it with people in power thinking they can assault reporters?

By the way, if I saw that shiat, and I were a cameraman, I'd make sure my camera had a nice accident with the face.of said assaulter.


need more soccer players to go into local reporting.
get a medium-light push to the chest.  immediately take a cartoon-physics dive to the pavement, on tape, and then lay there for 15 minutes wheezing and crying while your camera guy alternates between assuring you "they got it" and faking a mad search to find their phone to call 911 to report this terrible victimization of the press.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: What is it with people in power thinking they can assault reporters?


It's behavior that has been normalized and even encouraged by some (one) of the most prominent people in positions of power, so much so that people who have openly assaulted reporters have still been elected to office despite such incidents.

i suspect it's going to get worse in the years ahead, too.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 587x425]


I'm sure a small sum of German's had no problems, too. Doesn't mean it is all good times.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Can we find the "fainting goat" gene and so some eugenics?

By the way, if I saw that shiat, and I were a cameraman, I'd make sure my camera had a nice accident with the face.of said assaulter.

need more soccer players to go into local reporting.
get a medium-light push to the chest.  immediately take a cartoon-physics dive to the pavement, on tape, and then lay there for 15 minutes wheezing and crying while your camera guy alternates between assuring you "they got it" and faking a mad search to find their phone to call 911 to report this terrible victimization of the press.


Can we find the "fainting goat" gene and so some eugenics?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 587x425]


Some HOAs, not all, probably not most, are run by power-mad, tyrannical scum. A friend of mine had an experience with her HOA that was similar to the one in TFA. Not the social media part, but nepotism, screaming, election manipulation, favoritism, treasury-looting, etc. She put together a movement that ousted a majority of board members and installed some better, reasonable ones, but it was a tough fight. She's since moved to a different condo complex and it couldn't be more amicable and well-run. If you've been in several with no problems, count yourself lucky.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

oopsboom: you know what they say about buying a house?
location location location?

the first part of location is "is it in a HOA?"
i'd buy a burnt out shell with a land mine warning sign in front of it before i dealt with a HOA



And in some regions, that is pretty much your only choice.

Where I live, pretty much everything built since 1970 (which is about 95% of the town -- growth region) has an HOA because the cities made it near impossible for anyone to get building permits unless the development was managed by an HOA so they could pass the buck for 'public' upkeep to the residents.

So unless you want to live within a house from the 30s the size and quality of a disused garden shed on the bad side of the tracks, your only choice within an hours drive will be under an HOA -- The overwhelming majority of which are just fine.

/Do your due diligence, though -- the HOA with a one page rulebook ("No strip mining, and no starting a free-for-all stray dog sanctuary in your backyard") will be MUCH easier to deal with than the development that has an 80 page rulebook
 
zbtop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And this is why we don't move into neighborhoods with HOAs. They bring out the worst in people and have their roots in making sure only the "right kinds" move in. Why anyone is surprised by such behavior is beyond me.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Think of this story next time somebody on Fark says, "This is private, not government, so it isn't censorship and they can do what they want".
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Is that why all those antifa people attacked reporters in the NYC subway? Because Orange Man Bad?

FFS, remove your head from your ass.

It's behavior that has been normalized and even encouraged by some (one) of the most prominent people in positions of power, so much so that people who have openly assaulted reporters have still been elected to office despite such incidents.

i suspect it's going to get worse in the years ahead, too.


Is that why all those antifa people attacked reporters in the NYC subway? Because Orange Man Bad?

FFS, remove your head from your ass.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 587x425]

I'm sure a small sum of German's had no problems, too. Doesn't mean it is all good times.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: shoegaze99: puffy999: What is it with people in power thinking they can assault reporters?

It's behavior that has been normalized and even encouraged by some (one) of the most prominent people in positions of power, so much so that people who have openly assaulted reporters have still been elected to office despite such incidents.

i suspect it's going to get worse in the years ahead, too.

Is that why all those antifa people attacked reporters in the NYC subway? Because Orange Man Bad?

FFS, remove your head from your ass.


To be fair, it was actually a Republican (Greg Gianforte from Montana) who DID kinda start this "just assault reporters" phenomenon of the late 20teens and beyond.

There have always been aimless anarchists or fascists.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Faber, a 10-year resident of the community and former board member,"

You're out! Finished at Faber! Expelled! I want you off this campus at 9:00 Monday morning! And I'm sure you'll be happy to know that I have notified your local draft boards and told them that you are now all, ALL eligible for military service.
[Flounder's mouth flutters]
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Well?

/Well???
//OUT WITH IT!!!!!

You're out! Finished at Faber! Expelled! I want you off this campus at 9:00 Monday morning! And I'm sure you'll be happy to know that I have notified your local draft boards and told them that you are now all, ALL eligible for military service.
[Flounder's mouth flutters]


Well?

/Well???
//OUT WITH IT!!!!!
 
orbister
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Given that many HOAs are run by power-crazed loons, I can't see a major problem here. The first amendment does not - correct me if I am wrong, oh US farkers - say anything about action taken by non-govermental bodies about things written on private media sites like Facebook, and it's pretty normal for organisations to use funds to defend their office holders against defamatory accusations.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I can't believe I threw up in front of Dean Wormer...

You're out! Finished at Faber! Expelled! I want you off this campus at 9:00 Monday morning! And I'm sure you'll be happy to know that I have notified your local draft boards and told them that you are now all, ALL eligible for military service.
[Flounder's mouth flutters]


I can't believe I threw up in front of Dean Wormer...
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Which antifa people? Yesterday's rumpus at GCT? Nothing to do with antifa.

It's behavior that has been normalized and even encouraged by some (one) of the most prominent people in positions of power, so much so that people who have openly assaulted reporters have still been elected to office despite such incidents.

i suspect it's going to get worse in the years ahead, too.

Is that why all those antifa people attacked reporters in the NYC subway? Because Orange Man Bad?

FFS, remove your head from your ass.


Which antifa people? Yesterday's rumpus at GCT? Nothing to do with antifa.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
After being shoved, Polom reiterated to McCoy that the community is very upset with the board's actions to which he replied, "I don't care."

HE may not care, but the rest of the world does. Give em some of that ole Fark love. Getting corrupt asshats like this out of office needs to happen on a small scale just as much as the bigger broader picture.
boar­d­[nospam-﹫-backwards]sek­alat­sivlav*o­rg
 
Keys dude
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Where I live, pretty much everything built since 1970 (which is about 95% of the town -- growth region) has an HOA because the cities made it near impossible for anyone to get building permits unless the development was managed by an HOA so they could pass the buck for 'public' upkeep to the residents.

Yeah, I really doubt this. Cities basically mandate HOAs and 95 percent of homes are in HOAs? no.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My HOA fees went up nearly 10% this year with no warning. Now they get $24/mo from me.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bullshiat like this is one of the main reasons me and Mrs. Alt bought a place so far out in the sticks we do not even have neighbors to speak of. No worries of an HOA near us, 5 miles of dirt roads just to get to our driveway, which is another .5 miles of dirt road.

I owned a house in the Florida Keys for years where the neighborhood had a HOA you could join, but the properties were not dead restricted or tied to the HOA. Once you sign up, you are legally bound to follow their "rules". Mind that there were no common areas, no pool or gym that they were managing etc, just a bunch of jack holes that thought it was necessary to dictate to their neighbors how to maintain their properties 'properly" so everyones property values etc. The kind of people that would spend their free time on weekends walking around the neighborhood with a ruler measuring the hight of the grass in your yard and leave you a passive aggressive note in your mailbox, even if you were not a member of their farked up little fiefdom, letting you know that your grass is now 4" tall and the HOA required maximum height for lawns is 3.5" and reminding you to be a good neighbor help maintain the aesthetics of the neighborhood etc.

/Took about two years for them to get the point that talking to me or being caught on my property may be detrimental to their continued survival. But get the point they finally did.
//Was a nice place to live once all the yard Nazis left me alone.
///HOA, not even once.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Is that why all those antifa people attacked reporters in the NYC subway? Because Orange Man Bad?

FFS, remove your head from your ass.


You'll note that when talking about people in power encouraging attacks on reporters, I mentioned no specific person, whereas you zeroed right in on a very specific person when confronted by the same subject.

That's pretty telling, and not in the way you intended.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mother of god, those dicks sound just like Congress!
 
Monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My family and I live in a little pocket between two HOAs, but are under no HOA control. It's pretty nice. Well maintained public spaces, and no hassle if we don't mow our lawn regularly enough, or leave our garbage cans out overnight.

/I keep a nice, clean house exterior, as do my neighbors.
//Inside? Just let me know if you're coming over first.
 
Jorgie [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They are assholes, but it is not at all a 1st Amendment issue. The 1st Amendment protects you from the government, not a private HOA.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Keys dude: Yeah, I really doubt this. Cities basically mandate HOAs and 95 percent of homes are in HOAs? no.


You shouldn't doubt. I spent years sitting in on planning and zoning board meetings in a variety of different towns, and mandating a HOA is very commonplace in my area.

Municipalities do this in part to save themselves the hassle of having to maintain what should be public property. An example I've seen many times before:

A new subdivision is before the board.

The subdivision must have detention or retention basins in order to handle the stormwater runoff generated by all the new impervious coverage (concrete pads, streets, sidewalks, decks, etc).

The town doesn't want to maintain the basin - it means a bigger budget for public works - so approval is contingent upon the developer forming a HOA and making the HOA responsible for it.

Developer agrees, and boom, you now have a new neighborhood with a mandated HOA. Sometimes those HOAs do nothing but the sole thing they were created for, other times they become tiny monsters.

My area went through a building boom not too far back, and this was very, very commonplace. Hard to say for sure, but I'd guesstimate 80-90% of all new subdivisions came with HOA mandates attached as part of their approval.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some HOA charters are backed by county or state legislation, which blurs the lines considerably.


Some HOA charters are backed by county or state legislation, which blurs the lines considerably.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I once played Battlefield 1942 on some kid's private server. The kid was sitting in a barn sniping people. After getting killed a couple of times, I got tired of it, went to the barn and knifed him in the back. He then said it was his server and I wasn't allowed to kill him.
I figured he'd return to the same spot and hid behind a wall that he could have seen me if he bothered to look upon entering the room. He went back to sniping and I knifed him again. He messaged me saying "This is your final warning. This is MY server. I get to kill whoever I want. No one is allowed to kill me." Of course he went right back to the same spot without looking and I knifed once more. "I farking told you!" He says. And them I was permabanned from that server.

My point is that kid was basically an HOA.
I try and avoid them when I can. Or at least find ones that aren't crazy. Seems like the ones that are cheap usually aren't crazy. Mine is like 100 bucks a year. My brother pays like 100 a month and they are straight up in your business. Mine doesnt seem to care all that much as long as you aren't doing something overly blatant against the rules (of which seem fairly reasonable)
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Keys dude: Where I live, pretty much everything built since 1970 (which is about 95% of the town -- growth region) has an HOA because the cities made it near impossible for anyone to get building permits unless the development was managed by an HOA so they could pass the buck for 'public' upkeep to the residents.

Yeah, I really doubt this. Cities basically mandate HOAs and 95 percent of homes are in HOAs? no.


More common than you might think. When a developer buys a tract of land and wants to subdivide it into 1/8 acre lots the county or city typically requires the developer to own and maintain all the roads and all civil infrastructure water, fire, sewer, street lighting, sidewalks, right of way maintenance etc, inside the development which is typically done with a HOA run COOP. of some kind. Otherwise the county or the city would have to pay for and maintain all that infrastructure. Happens a lot in the Keys by the way. The Golf Course is a good example.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Power tends to corrupt, and the pettiest of power corrupts petty people pretty pettily.

~ Dagwood Bumstead, barren actin'.
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I once played Battlefield 1942 on some kid's private server. The kid was sitting in a barn sniping people. After getting killed a couple of times, I got tired of it, went to the barn and knifed him in the back. He then said it was his server and I wasn't allowed to kill him.
I figured he'd return to the same spot and hid behind a wall that he could have seen me if he bothered to look upon entering the room. He went back to sniping and I knifed him again. He messaged me saying "This is your final warning. This is MY server. I get to kill whoever I want. No one is allowed to kill me." Of course he went right back to the same spot without looking and I knifed once more. "I farking told you!" He says. And them I was permabanned from that server.

My point is that kid was basically an HOA.
I try and avoid them when I can. Or at least find ones that aren't crazy. Seems like the ones that are cheap usually aren't crazy. Mine is like 100 bucks a year. My brother pays like 100 a month and they are straight up in your business. Mine doesnt seem to care all that much as long as you aren't doing something overly blatant against the rules (of which seem fairly reasonable)


This one seems to be more "upper crust." They got to keep their "Stepford Wives"-themed get-togethers going on each year.

valvistalakes.orgView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: Keys dude: Yeah, I really doubt this. Cities basically mandate HOAs and 95 percent of homes are in HOAs? no.

You shouldn't doubt. I spent years sitting in on planning and zoning board meetings in a variety of different towns, and mandating a HOA is very commonplace in my area.

Municipalities do this in part to save themselves the hassle of having to maintain what should be public property. An example I've seen many times before:

A new subdivision is before the board.

The subdivision must have detention or retention basins in order to handle the stormwater runoff generated by all the new impervious coverage (concrete pads, streets, sidewalks, decks, etc).

The town doesn't want to maintain the basin - it means a bigger budget for public works - so approval is contingent upon the developer forming a HOA and making the HOA responsible for it.

Developer agrees, and boom, you now have a new neighborhood with a mandated HOA. Sometimes those HOAs do nothing but the sole thing they were created for, other times they become tiny monsters.

My area went through a building boom not too far back, and this was very, very commonplace. Hard to say for sure, but I'd guesstimate 80-90% of all new subdivisions came with HOA mandates attached as part of their approval.


Yep.

/Shakes tiny fist.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You signed the contract, agreeing to pay these idiots to control your lives.
No sympathy.
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A long time ago a story popped up on fark of an HOA that had taken over a cemetery.

The HOA removed all the gravestones. THE GOD DAMN HISTORICAL GRAVE STONES.
The story has apparently been purged from the internet but what do you know, the fark thread remains.At this point I see someone liking HOAs to be an indicator of a human best avoided, like someone not tipping in restaurants/abusing restaurant staff, or not putting grocery carts back.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Is that Carol Burnett?


Is that Carol Burnett?
 
dkulprit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

orbister: Given that many HOAs are run by power-crazed loons, I can't see a major problem here. The first amendment does not - correct me if I am wrong, oh US farkers - say anything about action taken by non-govermental bodies about things written on private media sites like Facebook, and it's pretty normal for organisations to use funds to defend their office holders against defamatory accusations.


You are correct about the first ammendment, I was going to point out that first sentence in the article that states "American's first amendment speech..."  yeah, they aren't a government body, or a body acting on behalf of the government, so they can technically stifle speech all they want.

Though, your taking it a different direction with defamation.  Talking shiat about someone isn't defamation.  Also, saying how bad they are like they did in tfa, is definitely not defamation.  Defamation is a high bar to cross in the US, it really only pans out if it is per se defamation and there are actual damages.  Like if you were in a bar trying to pick up a chick and someone else who was interested in her called you a rapist, that would be per se defamation, but what are the damages?  Not much would come of it, but if you were let's saying going for a high position job and someone told the recruiter you were a rapist and you didn't get job, that would per se with actual damages and the courts would do something about it.

Saying someone is bad or shiatty or a terrible human won't pass muster in the courts.  There has to be actual damages, and then the defamation has to be outright slanderous.
 
