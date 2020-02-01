 Skip to content
(Vice)   Terrible bar? Or BEST BAR EVAR?   (vice.com) divider line
55
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every so often you need to sneak thr Weezer version in, just to see if anyone is paying attention
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That first one. The employees must hear that song in their nightmares.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I got that song bouncing around my head. Again!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds fun, once.

Mugato: That first one. The employees must hear that song in their nightmares.


It sounds like they only do this once a year.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh. So hip, so current, Spanish Vice.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a technique that some particularly sadistic North Korean interrogators would use to make you talk.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.  Could be Tubthumping by Chumbawumba.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Every so often you need to sneak thr Weezer version in, just to see if anyone is paying attention


Ocean To Ocean - Pitbull feat. Rhea - Aquaman Soundtrack [Official Video]
Youtube xhfnTs0RZLs
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse. They could play nothing but this all night long.

They're Coming to Take me Away Lyrics
Youtube 3Fn36l_z3WY
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Mulaney Plays "What's New Pussycat?" 21 Times on a Diner Jukebox
Youtube Mw7Gryt-rcc
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a summer job I had in a department store one summer. They basically played the same elevator music tracks over and over. It was annoying but it became like background noise after awhile.

At least, this is just one evening and you can booze up.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thank the hiptards at vice for acting like whitebros being transgressive was edgy long enough to incubate the Proud Boys & the rest of the alt right chud lord army of aggrieved, paunchy malcontents currently shiatting up the culture.  i can't really imagine there's anyone left who wants to read about pampered fat white kids 'slumming it' in gentrified brooklyn theme bars.

oh well, at least they're not contemplating their cleverness to the shiatty autotuned Weezer version with the out-of-breath drummer trying to keep up and limp dick horns.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lostsatellite: thank the hiptards at vice for acting like whitebros being transgressive was edgy long enough to incubate the Proud Boys & the rest of the alt right chud lord army of aggrieved, paunchy malcontents currently shiatting up the culture.  i can't really imagine there's anyone left who wants to read about pampered fat white kids 'slumming it' in gentrified brooklyn theme bars.

oh well, at least they're not contemplating their cleverness to the shiatty autotuned Weezer version with the out-of-breath drummer trying to keep up and limp dick horns.


I don;t know what you are talking about, so here is ten hours of the Twin Peaks theme:

Twin Peaks Theme 10 HOURS
Youtube 8nHV2mOCIRA
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just play the 10 hour version of Makin Bacon Pancakes mashup with Empire State of Mind. Sadly it has been taken down from YouTube. Only some crappy knockoffs are up now.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a great pick-up bar.

"Hey, wanna go home with me?"
"No. Leave me alone, creep."
10 minutes later.
"Hey, wanna go home with me?"
"Fine. Whatever. Let's just leave. NOW."
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homer Simpson ''Where's My Burrito?'' For Ten Hours
Youtube SBIDy_7ax2c
 
wontar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toto - Africa (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli feat. Rabea & Hannah)
Youtube MH9FyLsfDzw
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wontar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MH9FyLsf​Dzw]


Shakes tiny fist.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 hours of What Is Love, Jim Carrey
Youtube 6H2FRxvsd2M
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should clear your mind...


badger badger badger badger
 
rhodabear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up (Video)
Youtube dQw4w9WgXcQ
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smells like Teen Spirit and Blue Monday are the only two songs I collect every version of.  No matter how bad.  And thus can listen to over and over.  Not that they are my favorite songs.  Well, Blue Monday is.  I just like the culture of covers surrounding them.
Fraunhofer Diffraction - Kvrt in Space
Youtube oht-ah0WFYs
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolutely Trumpesque, he said, negligently.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Played 'The Boys Are Back in Town' on a Bar Jukebox Until I Got Kicked Out

Also from Vice.
 
Cerebral Knievel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let young people do young people stuff..

It's part of thier mating rituals
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/csb

Back in college, my friend and I went into a rather rough biker bar and were treated rather rudely by patrons and staff alike.

After a few dozen minutes of this I took note of a very large and and very loud jukebox.  I walked up to it and noted that it had no on off switch and that it would need to be unplugged to turn it off.  There was no sign it had been moved since the 70's.  I then perused the musical offerings and made my selection.  I made my selection 20 times.


I'd like to think that somewhere at a bar deep in the hills of Western PA there are a group of stupefyingly relaxed miners and bike enthusiasts still sedately listening to Come Sail Away.

//end CSB
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Cerebral Knievel: Let young people do young people stuff..

It's part of thier mating rituals


I sometimes feel relief that I was a young person from 2000 to 2014.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sounds like nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also, let's be clear that all I'd want to hear at a bar for ten hours would be:
brbr DENG for 10 hours
Youtube blZ7ZHJ3dM4
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA

Truth be told, nobody knows exactly how many times the song played that evening -
____________________________

Ladies, gentlemen, others; if I may:

Truth be told, nobody knows exactly how many times [in toto] the song played that evening...
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You haven't lived* until you've done a 12 hr shift to an all James Taylor Muzak cartridge.

*had your ears gutted with a soup spoon
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Prevailing Wind: /csb

Back in college, my friend and I went into a rather rough biker bar and were treated rather rudely by patrons and staff alike.

After a few dozen minutes of this I took note of a very large and and very loud jukebox.  I walked up to it and noted that it had no on off switch and that it would need to be unplugged to turn it off.  There was no sign it had been moved since the 70's.  I then perused the musical offerings and made my selection.  I made my selection 20 times.


I'd like to think that somewhere at a bar deep in the hills of Western PA there are a group of stupefyingly relaxed miners and bike enthusiasts still sedately listening to Come Sail Away.

//end CSB


That song really sticks
 
carkiller
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One day during the quiet season at my college job, the one coworker on duty and I listened to "I Wanna be Sedated" on endless loop (via 90-minute cassette) for an entire 8 hour shift. It was hilarious for the first hour or two, but past that it was strictly an exercise in endurance. It took a few years before I could listen to that song again.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wontar: [YouTube video: Toto - Africa (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli feat. Rabea & Hannah)]


His cover of bad romance is pretty awesome too.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hah. The owner of the bar that I work for loves to be annoying like that. One night it was "We Built This City." I left by the 4th time. A couple of nights ago, it was three different Rush songs played for awhile. You shake your head, but you have to laugh.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: FTA

Truth be told, nobody knows exactly how many times the song played that evening -
____________________________

Ladies, gentlemen, others; if I may:

Truth be told, nobody knows exactly how many times [in toto] the song played that evening...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
WAFFLE HOUSE FAMILY PART 1
Youtube lYQUB5Wb_FM


The Employees love it when you put this on repeat
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Play it on all the TVs in the bar as well: 

Gandalf Sax guy 10 Hours
Youtube Sagg08DrO5U
 
fastfxr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wontar: [YouTube video: Toto - Africa (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli feat. Rabea & Hannah)]


Hokychiat did THAT suck.


At LEAST change the tempo.
 
carkiller
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Play it on all the TVs in the bar as well: 

[YouTube video: Gandalf Sax guy 10 Hours]


Taking The Hobbits To Isengard- TEN HOURS (original)
Youtube F4J9-CQXdPk

The classics are always the best
 
inelegy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Brian Eno's "Thursday Afternoon" NYT CSB version:

https://www.nytimes.com/2006/06/04/ma​g​azine/04funny_humor.html
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Sounds like a summer job I had in a department store one summer. They basically played the same elevator music tracks over and over. It was annoying but it became like background noise after awhile.

At least, this is just one evening and you can booze up.


I worked in a Shoppers Drug Mart and I swear they only ever play the same 5 top 40 songs from 2004 on a loop. Multiple employees attempted suicide. It was really bad.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I went to a concert and before the band hit the stage they played Africa on loop for an hour. I laughed at least.
 
orangehat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When I was in college I put on "Why can't we be friends?" on repeat and went to class for the day.  Amazingly enough no one broke the door down.  It was in a frat house so it's not like it the idea never crossed anyone's mind.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hmmm, should I stay in and watch TV, or go out to a bar?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [YouTube video: Homer Simpson ''Where's My Burrito?'' For Ten Hours]


Bart's Debate
Youtube P8urQgD_TDk
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Africa (Frog Leap Live)
Youtube Ev9Sz-UJmD8
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
True Detective 10HR HEADBANG SCENE
Youtube zTkJoBw53Jw
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Prevailing Wind: /csb

Back in college, my friend and I went into a rather rough biker bar and were treated rather rudely by patrons and staff alike.

After a few dozen minutes of this I took note of a very large and and very loud jukebox.  I walked up to it and noted that it had no on off switch and that it would need to be unplugged to turn it off.  There was no sign it had been moved since the 70's.  I then perused the musical offerings and made my selection.  I made my selection 20 times.


I'd like to think that somewhere at a bar deep in the hills of Western PA there are a group of stupefyingly relaxed miners and bike enthusiasts still sedately listening to Come Sail Away.

//end CSB

That song really sticks


Eric Cartman sings Come Sail Away
Youtube gWMyo62MWoA
 
