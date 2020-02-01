 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The guy who blew the lid on the coronavirus, that very same guy that the cops came down on and accused of lying about it? That guy? Yeah, he has coronavirus
    Hubei, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Wuhan, Li Wenliang, The Police, Wuhan Central Hospital  
1173 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2020 at 4:05 PM



Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun part, if the rumours of transmission w/o symptoms is true, the cops that made him sign the confession probably now have it. And their families. Possibly their co-workers. Doctor first had symptoms on the 10th and is blogging about it now, he's gonna be fine, but he likely already had it when he was first reported the SARS like cluster on December 30th and the visit from the police a couple of days later.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whistle-blower eh?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't see the big deal. It's only infecting Chinese people.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think that letter they made him sign translates roughly into, "unless you want to end up like those guys in the traveling Bodies exhibit..."
 
zerkalo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Six hundred million screaming plague victims is nothing to sneeze at
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sno man: Fun part, if the rumours of transmission w/o symptoms is true,


This is not a rumor.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
'Rumormonger' Doctor Who Raised the Alarm Says He Has Coronavirus

What's all this about Doctor Who having the Coronavirus? And which doctor?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: 'Rumormonger' Doctor Who Raised the Alarm Says He Has Coronavirus

What's all this about Doctor Who having the Coronavirus? And which doctor?


No, pretty sure he's not a which doctor
 
JZDave
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: Walker: 'Rumormonger' Doctor Who Raised the Alarm Says He Has Coronavirus

What's all this about Doctor Who having the Coronavirus? And which doctor?

No, pretty sure he's not a which doctor


Ooo eee ooo ahh ahh.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: sno man: Fun part, if the rumours of transmission w/o symptoms is true,

This is not a rumor.


I feel I need to tell you I read that in "Ahnold" voice. I'm not entirely sure why.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder if he got a Social Credit System after having been proved correct

/or lowered, more likely
//and forced to thumbprint yet another bogus reprimand
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JZDave: whitefangz64: Walker: 'Rumormonger' Doctor Who Raised the Alarm Says He Has Coronavirus

What's all this about Doctor Who having the Coronavirus? And which doctor?

No, pretty sure he's not a which doctor

Ooo eee ooo ahh ahh.


My jungle love! ooo eee ooo ahh ahh!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*social credit system boost
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: sno man: Fun part, if the rumours of transmission w/o symptoms is true,

This is not a rumor. love song
 
King Something
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: sno man: Fun part, if the rumours of transmission w/o symptoms is true,

This is not a rumor.


Thank you, Arnold!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd hate to have to travel through Wuhan solo, right now.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Six hundred million screaming plague victims is nothing to sneeze at


I thought there were a billion.
 
listernine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Chinese authorities will probably sell him in the wet market now that hes properly tenderized
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JZDave: whitefangz64: Walker: 'Rumormonger' Doctor Who Raised the Alarm Says He Has Coronavirus

What's all this about Doctor Who having the Coronavirus? And which doctor?

No, pretty sure he's not a which doctor

Ooo eee ooo ahh ahh.


Ding dang, walla walla bing bang...
 
bitbender
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Ding dang, walla walla bing bang...


My entire life I thought it was "ting tang"

This virus is interesting. These sorts of things are historical inevitabilities, but that doesn't make them any less horrid or terrifying.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nice to see the Oafishal powers in China putting the boot in on the Wuhan cops, but they're just the errand boys. Somebody in the Party hierarchy in that province had a stereotypical petty bureaucrat response to bad news: instead of asking how to deal with the newly-revealed crisis, this bureaucrat immediately took steps to punish those who had revealed it.

This sort of bullshiat is endemic to bureaucracies of all sorts. I've run into it many times in the Navy- almost exclusively coming from surface fleet ring-knockers (Naval Academy graduates).

Sailor: "Sir, the main reduction gears are showing signs of extreme wear. We've pulled about ten pounds of metal filings out of the sump."

Captain: "What does that mean?"

Sailor: "Plan on the ship being in the Yards for at least another sixty to ninety days, sir."

Captain: "Can't we just close the reduction gears back up and get out of the Yards on time?"

Sailor: "Only if you want the ship to go dead in the water when the gears shiat the bed under load a few months later, sir."

Captain: "It'll look bad if we get our Yard period extended."

Sailor: "It'll look much, much worse when the ship has to get towed back into port, Captain."

Captain: "But that might not happen until the next CO comes aboard."

Sailor: "You can't possibly be serious, sir."

Captain: "Who else knows about this?"

Just substitute the CO and Engineering swabbie for a petty Party bureaucrat and the medical professionals who operate in reality.
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bitbender: LarrySouth: Ding dang, walla walla bing bang...

My entire life I thought it was "ting tang"

This virus is interesting. These sorts of things are historical inevitabilities, but that doesn't make them any less horrid or terrifying.


You're probably right. I've just woken up to a lovely sunny morning with a cool southwesterly breeze. And it rained overnight.

A pleasant change indeed...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Let me see if I have my freakout timeline up to date...

First person in the US dies from corona virus illness
People start getting accosted for exhibiting signs of illness in public
First person in the US who hasn't traveled to China dies of corona virus illness
Public places like malls and grocery stores start checking people for signs of illness before letting them enter
Hospitals start getting overwhelmed due to staff sick-outs (TBD if they are really sick or just afraid of becoming sick)
Martial law invoked, quarantined people start to revolt
Anarchy

/tis really just a rough draft
 
Victoly
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: 'Rumormonger' Doctor Who Raised the Alarm Says He Has Coronavirus

What's all this about Doctor Who having the Coronavirus? And which doctor?


It's Dr. Li, not Dr. Hu

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
