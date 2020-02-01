 Skip to content
Female firefighter fired for fitness photos   (dailyinterlake.com)
287 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2020 at 4:50 PM



edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I'm envisioning the fat slobs St Louis employs as firefighters. Perhaps  her fellow firefighters are jealous.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Fark and all but reading the article is advised here. The case involves a person being fired partly because she's a social media "influencer" and she was using photos of herself in official gear and at public facilities to make money.

Whether her claims of a double standard are warranted is a valid question, but this is a little more complex than submitter is presenting. Shocking, I know.
 
LewDux
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For farks fsake..
 
commodork
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So... Only men are allowed to pose in firefighter gear. Got it.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Where's the pics of her handling a hose?
 
