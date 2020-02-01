 Skip to content
Texas woman wins winter trip to Buffalo. No report on the number of entrants
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody 'wins' a trip there. It's more of a punishment.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Second prize was two trips to Buffalo?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"but i don't ski!" exclaims shocked winner
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, it does get her out of Texas for a while.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Nobody 'wins' a trip there. It's more of a punishment.


So we're supposed to hate Buffalo, Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore, all of the South, liberal California, Ohio, Florida, and all other countries (except Canada maybe?).
It's getting hard to keep track.
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's been a mildish winter so far. Not much snow. She has until March 15th I believe to make the trip. There's usually a blizzard in March, so there's that!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
First prize is a week in Buffalo.  Second prize is two weeks.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I was going to kill myself, but then I realized suicide in Buffalo was redundant."
-- A Chorus Line
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: [Fark user image 850x486]


Brantgoose: Funfactpalooza:

Percentage of the population of the Earth who have never seen snow: 46%

Never been on an airplane: 95%

Never heard a dial tone: 60% and rising rapidly.

Chances that you are a Brantgoose:  Oh, about 1 in 750,000,000. Very rough Fermi calculation.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
See Naples and die. See London and live. See Buffalo and now the true meaning of snowed in.

*Or Saint John's Harbour, Newfoundland this year.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Erratum:  now = know.

Oh, what the Hell, it works with either word.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: "but i don't ski!" exclaims shocked winner


Bring snowshoes.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Someone got buffaloed
 
King Something
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WIDE LEFT
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Really?! 15 posts and no one makes a "shuffle off to Buffalo" joke?

soniamdisappoint.jpg
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: markie_farkie: Nobody 'wins' a trip there. It's more of a punishment.

So we're supposed to hate Buffalo, Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore, all of the South, liberal California, Ohio, Florida, and all other countries (except Canada maybe?).
It's getting hard to keep track.


If it doesn't have a jug band, rampant inbreeding, and won't roll coal, some folks just won't go there, never mind honeymoon there with their siblings.
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo Dallas buffalo?

/go CU!
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tatanka

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The only people that think Buffalo sucks have never been here. I hope she gets to go to Bar Bill for wings
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm from the 'burbs and drive into downtown Buffalo every week for music lessons. And let me just say- ick.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: The only people that think Buffalo sucks have never been here. I hope she gets to go to Bar Bill for wings


As someone who has spent a cumulative 5 years in Buffalo over the past 20 years, Buffalo Sucks... It's where Canada sends all of it's exiles who aren't polite enough to remain Canadian.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: cameroncrazy1984: The only people that think Buffalo sucks have never been here. I hope she gets to go to Bar Bill for wings

As someone who has spent a cumulative 5 years in Buffalo over the past 20 years, Buffalo Sucks... It's where Canada sends all of it's exiles who aren't polite enough to remain Canadian.


Maybe it's just you.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo Dallas buffalo?

/go CU!


consarnit!

/shakes tiny impotent fist.....
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Begoggle: markie_farkie: Nobody 'wins' a trip there. It's more of a punishment.

So we're supposed to hate Buffalo, Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore, all of the South, liberal California, Ohio, Florida, and all other countries (except Canada maybe?).
It's getting hard to keep track.


Don't forget all of The Flyover States.
 
gojirast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only "joy" residents of Buffalo get is from watching the Bills win.

Most years that leads to 4 or 5 days of slightly lessened abject despair than the rest of the year.

They are, after all, still in Buffalo. Even if the Bills have a winning season once every  10 years or so.
 
